Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Bhim Jayanti HD Images, SMS, Messages and Wishes to Celebrate His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi, April 13: India will observe Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb. Born on April 14, 1891, Dr B R Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Constitution of India. A social reformer, Dr Ambedkar campaigned against castism and social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits). To pay a tribute to the great man, you can share messages, SMS, WhatsApp stickers, HD images and pictures on Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti. Ambedkar Jayanti Date, Significance of Bhim Jayanti That Marks Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Birthday.

This year marks BR Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary. An economist and top-class jurist, Ambedkar also played a key role in India’s fight for freedom and equality. With his consistent struggle to destroy the caste hierarchy in India, Ambedkar became flagbearer of the movement against castism and social discrimination. As we celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti, let's share greetings, messages, SMS, wishes, picture post and HD images related to Dr B R Ambedkar on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. Ambedkar Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Bhim Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Quotes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Honour the Hard Work and Sacrifices of the Man Who Gave India Its Constitution. Let Us Honour Babasaheb and Wish Them on Ambedkar Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ambedkar Jayanti Is a Reminder That We Are Also the Sons of This Country and We Must Fulfil Our Duties Towards Our Country.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Nation Becomes Strong When the People of the Nation Are Strong. Let Us Take Inspiration From Br Ambedkar and Become Like Him. Best Wishes on Ambedkar Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s Birthday, May We Learn From Him the Spirit of Self-confidence and Will to Fight Against Oppression! Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: For a Special Person Who Fought for Aam Aadmi Dalits, Untouchables and Indians. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

This year, Ambedkar Jayanti is unlikely to be celebrated with traditional fanfare as the country is under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. But, his teachings and principles will always inspire people to fight against discrimination. LatestLY hopes that this Ambedkar Jayanti, we remember the great teachings of Dr B R Ambedkar and celebrate his memories while staying safe at our homes.