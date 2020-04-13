Ambedkar Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Bhim Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Quotes

Ambedkar Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Images and 129 Bhim Jayanti Banner Wallpapers: Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti’s birth anniversary is an annual festival, popularly called Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14. The day of Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is observed to commemorate the life and achievements of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The country will be celebrating 129th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar this year. People pay respect and offer rich tributes to one of the most revered political figures in Indian history, on this day. They celebrate the occasion by exchanging Ambedkar Jayanti wishes, images, quotes, greetings and wallpapers. If you are searching for Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 HD images, Bhim Jayanti HD wallpapers, Ambedkar Jayanti messages in Marathi, Bhim Jayanti wishes, Bhim Jayant banner 129, SMS, of inspiring quotes and sayings by BR Ambedkar, then you need not worry, as we have covered it all here.

People can share these newest Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 images and wallpapers and send them to their friends, family, relatives, colleagues through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Hike messages, and other notable social messaging apps. It will be a mark of great respect towards Dr BR Ambedkar if you share Ambedkar Jayanti greetings with your loved ones on this special day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s Birthday, May We Learn From Him the Spirit of Self-Confidence and Will Fight Against Oppression! Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Self Confidence and Fight Against Oppression Be With Us in This Ambedkar Jayanti. Wish You All the Happy Ambedkar Jayanti. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: फूलों की कहानी बहारों ने लिखी, रातों की कहानी सितारों ने लिखी, हम नहीं है किसी के गुलाम, क्योंकि हमारी ज़िन्दगी बाबासाहब जी ने लिखी! आंबेडकर जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nind Apni Khokar Jagaya Humko, Aansu Apne Girakar Hasaya Humko, Kabhi Mat Bhulna Us Mahaan Insaan Ko, Jamana Kehta Hain Babasaheb Ambedkar Jinko. Jai Bhim.

BR Ambedkar quote (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall Be the First to Burn It."

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “If You Believe in Living a Respectable Life, You Believe in Self-Help Which Is the Best Help!” Happy Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat!

How to Download Ambedkar Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers Online?

People who want to pay tributes to the great personality can do so by sending these amazing Ambedkar Jayanti HD pictures and wallpapers as picture messages and compile them into GIFs and videos as well. Another way to send Ambedkar Jayanti wishes is through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become a rage in recent times.