New Delhi, December 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, on his birth anniversary, lauding his exemplary service and vision, which continues to inspire future generations.

Rajendra Prasad served as the first President of India, holding the office from January 26, 1950, to May 13, 1962. He was born on December 3, 1884, in Ziradei, Bihar. Prasad was a prominent figure in the Indian freedom struggle and a significant leader in Indian politics, known for his humility, wisdom, and dedication to the nation. PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Sisters and Brothers of Assam on Asom Divas, Reiterates Commitment To Fulfil Vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. From being an active participant in India's freedom struggle, presiding over the Constituent Assembly to becoming our first President, he served our nation with unmatched dignity, dedication and clarity of purpose. His long years in public life were marked by simplicity, courage and devotion to national unity. His exemplary service and vision continue to inspire generations."

‘His Exemplary Service Continues To Inspire Generations’: PM Modi Pays Tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad

Tributes to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. From being an active participant in India’s freedom struggle, presiding over the Constituent Assembly to becoming our first President, he served our nation with unmatched dignity, dedication and clarity of purpose. His… pic.twitter.com/oeOdtiZOVP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X and paid tributes to the former President, hailing his contributions in strengthening the foundation of Indian democracy. "On the birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji, the first President of India, a great freedom fighter and the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, 'Bharat Ratna' recipient, we pay humble tribute to him," CM Yogi posted on X. PM Narendra Modi Hails 19-Year-Old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe for Completing 2000 Mantras (See Pics).

"The ideal life, humility, and spirit of national service of Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji serve as an inspiration for every Indian. His contributions have strengthened and solidified the foundation of Indian democracy," he added.

After India's independence, Prasad was elected as the President of the Constituent Assembly, which was responsible for drafting the Constitution of India. He also chaired the assembly's committee on food and agriculture.

On January 26, 1950, Prasad was elected as the first President of India. His presidency was characterised by humility, impartiality, and a strong commitment to democratic principles. Despite holding the highest office in the country, he was well-known for his simple lifestyle and dedication to public service, according to the President of India archives.

Prasad served two terms as President before retiring from active politics. He spent the rest of his life at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, Bihar, where he passed away on February 28, 1963.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2025 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).