New Delhi, December 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded 19-year-old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, comprising 2,000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda's Madhyandini branch, over 50 uninterrupted days, calling it an achievement that will be "remembered by the coming generations."

"What 19-year-old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done will be remembered by the coming generations! Every person passionate about Indian culture is proud of him for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, consisting of 2000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda's Madhyandini branch, in 50 days without any interruption," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi Hails 19-Year-Old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe for Completing 2000 Mantras

"This includes several Vedic verses and sacred words recited flawlessly. He embodies the finest of our Guru Parampara. As the MP from Kashi, I am elated that this extraordinary feat took place in this sacred city. My Pranams to his family, the several saints, seers, scholars and organisations from all over India that have supported him," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Siddha Baba Palnath Ashram in Jhajjar, Haryana, highlighted the enduring relevance of Sanatan culture and its influence on human evolution while participating in the Pran Pratishtha and Aathman Bhandara ceremonies.

"Sanatan culture is the world's oldest culture and has shaped human evolution. We have different methods of worship and traditions of knowledge sharing. Within this tradition, the Nath community plays a major role. From Shiva of Kailash to the Shiva temple at Rameshwaram, all of these connect us together," the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi held a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, where he met people from across the district, reviewed their applications, and assured them of timely resolution. He also interacted with children present at the venue. On November 16, the Chief Minister conducted another Janta Darshan in Lucknow, hearing the grievances of women and children and assuring them of assistance and prompt action.

