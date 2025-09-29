Durga Ashtami 2025 will be marked on September 30. The annual celebration of Durga Ashtami is believed to be one of the most important days of Pujo celebration and will be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by one and all. Also known as Mahashtami, the celebration of Durga Ashtami is believed to mark the day that Goddess Chamunda appeared from the forehead of Goddess Durga and annihilated Chanda and Munda, and Raktabija (the asuras (demons) who were associates of Mahishasura). It is believed to be the beginning of the end of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. As we prepare to celebrate Durga Ashtami 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Durga Ashtami and its significance. Durga Puja 2025 Dates: Complete Pujo Calendar With Dates of Bilva Nimantran, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami To Celebrate Durgotsav Festival.

When is Durga Ashtami 2025?

Durga Ashtami is marked on the eighth day of the Sharad Navratri celebration, during the Hindu month of Ashvin. The celebration of Durga Ashtami is believed to be one of the most important days of the Pujo celebration. The Ashtami tithi for Durga Ashtami 2025 begins at 04:31 PM on Sep 29, 2025 and will go on till 06:06 PM on Sep 30, 2025.

Significance of Maha Ashtami

Maha Ashtami celebration also begins with a Maha Snan, and is followed by various important rituals and procedures. On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, nine small pots are installed to invoke Goddess Durga into them. These pots are then revered during the Maha Ashtami puja. In some regions, young unmarried girls are treated as Goddess Durga herself and revered. This ritual, called Kumari Puja, is considered to be an integral part of Pujo and Navaratri celebration. It is important to note that some people conduct the Kumari Puja on Navami tithi instead.

One of the most important aspects of Maha Ashtami celebration is the observance of Sandhi Puja, which is marked when the Ashtami tithi ends and Navami tithi begins. The time window of the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi is known as Sandhi Time or the holy juncture during Durga Puja. Durga Ashtami is therefore considered to be one of the most important days of this festivity and is sure to be celebrated with all the love, light and happiness.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

