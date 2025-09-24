Durga Puja is an annual Hindu festival that is commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across west Bengal. Pujo festival is believed to be the most important time for Bengalis across the world. Durga Puja 2025 will be celebrated from September 27 to October 2. The annual commemoration of Pujo is spread across five days and is believed to be an auspicious and fun time. As we prepare to celebrate Pujo 2025, here is everything you need to know about Durga Puja, how to celebrate it, the significance of Pujo and more. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Dates of Mahalaya, Maha Panchami, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami: Know Key Rituals and Significance To Celebrate Durgotsava.

Durga Puja 2025 Dates

Pujo preparations officially begin on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya, which was marked on September 21. However, the five-day festival of Durga Puja begins on Ashvin Panchami and goes on till Dashami tithi, which will be marked on October 2. Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsava. Durgotsava refers to all five days of festivity, and these five days are observed as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami.

Durga Puja 2025 Full Calendar

Durga Puja Day Date Bilva Nimantran September 27 Maha Shashthi September 28 Maha Saptami September 29 Durga Ashtami, Sandhi Puja September 30 Maha Navami October 1 Vijayadashami, Sindoor Khela October 2

The commemoration of Pujo 2025 is focused on bringing people together as a community. There are various Durga Padals that are set up across the country, where people visit to seek Maa Durga’s blessings, get together as a community to indulge in singing, dancing and having scrumptious feasts. Each day of Pujo is dedicated to different events and observances that aim to appease and celebrate Goddess Durga, who is believed to be on Earth during this time.

