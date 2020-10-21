It the season of festivals. While this year, the streets are comparatively silent, the festive spirit remains alive among individuals. Navratri 2020 has kick-started, which means, it is also time for Durga Puja 2020. Bengalis are all excited to welcome Maa Durga at their homes, for the five-day festival. On the auspicious occasion, devotees decorate their house, drawing massive alpanas on the ground to celebrate the festival. What is alpana? Why is the traditional pattern so significant among Bengalis? In this article, we will know more about alpana and also share some amazing design ideas to create at home while celebrating the festival.

What is alpana? It refers to the colourful motifs, sacred art or painting done with hands and paint, which is mainly a paste of rice and flour. Alpana is usually drawn in white, because of the liquid paste. However, recently, people have started adding colours to the traditional pattern to make the paint more durable. Also spelt as alpona, it has the same principles as Navratri rangolis, kolams and pookalams. The alpana has an auspicious symbol. With Durga Puja 2020 approaching faster, there are surely many of you looking for some great alpana designs to beautify your home. In this article, we bring you simple, easy and striking alpana designs video tutorials to charm your home during the Durga Puja 2020 celebration.

Watch Video: Alpana Design

Watch Video: Durga Puja Alpona Design

Beautiful Alpana Pattern

Alpana Design Idea for Durga Puja

Aren’t they so beautiful? These beautiful motifs and floral designs are usually created in front of the idols on the floor or at the entrance by the door. People use a small piece of cloth which contains the diluted rice paste in water to produce a beautiful white colour naturally. We hope you have a joyous celebration while you create these beautiful alpana designs in your home. Happy Durga Puja 2020, everyone!

