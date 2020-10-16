Happy Navratri! Yes, we know the festive day is still a day away but you must have begun with the preparations already. The first day of the nine-day festival of Goddess Durga, the day of Ghatasthapana will be celebrated on October 17. People welcome Lord Durga Maa, the Goddess of Shakti into their homes and worship her for the next nine days, until the day of Dusshera. To welcome the Goddess, people make beautiful rangoli patterns in their homes. So around the time of this festival, people search for Navratri rangoli designs, easy Navratri rangoli patterns, Navaratri colourful rangoli, easy dot rangoli for Navratri and so on. In here, we have got you some easy videos to make beautiful and colourful Devi Maa rangoli for the festival. Navratri 2020 Dates, Download Free Hindu Calendar in PDF: Panchang, Tithi, Day-Wise Significance of Sharad Navaratri and Puja Vidhi to Worship Nine Forms of Goddess Durga.

Navratri celebrates Goddess Durga Maa and her nine manifestations. Women keep a day-long fast and pray for happiness, strength and prosperity. There are also specific colours assigned for each day which are related to each form of Devi Maa. There is general cleanliness of the homes and decorations in place for Navratri. One of the forms of decorating is to make rangoli designs. Ahead of the festive day, we bring you latest rangoli designs for Navratri 2020.

Video of Easy Kalash Rangoli For Navratri:

Check Video of Dot Rangoli Design of Devi Maa:

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varsha's rangoli (@varsha_rangoli) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

Here's a Video of Maa Durga Colourful Rangoli:

Navratri Special Rangoli Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Classic Art (@classic_art_30) on Oct 16, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

Simple and Colourful Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANGOLI💮 (@rangoli_by_menaka) on Oct 13, 2020 at 4:15am PDT

Nice Design to Make For Festive Occasion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANGOLI💮 (@rangoli_by_menaka) on Oct 15, 2020 at 6:35am PDT

The above pictures and videos should help you to make a nice design for tomorrow's festive preparations. You can see the videos for references and make the changes as per the colours you want to add. We hope these pictures and videos help you to make nice and colourful patterns of rangoli for the festival.

