Durga Visarjan aka Maa Durga idol immersion 2020 date and Shubh muhurta is highly searched for. The nine-night festival of Durga Puja festival concludes with Durga immersion. The Durga Visarjan muhurat begins usually in the morning or afternoon when before the Vijayadashami date begins. For many years immersion has been done in the morning time, but if Shravan Nakshatra and Dashami Tithi prevail together in the afternoon, then that is considered to be the best for immersion of Durga idol. Let's discuss this year's shubh muhurat and date of Durga visarjan.

Most of the devotees of Goddess Durga break Navratri fast only after immersion. The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated after Durga immersion. It is believed that on this day Lord Rama killed the demon king Ravana while Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur. Traditions like Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and Seema Avalanghan are also performed on Dussehra.

Durga Visarjan Shubh Muhurat

Durga Visarjan auspicious time 2020

Durga immersion date - 26 October 2020

Durga Visarjan auspicious time - from 06:33 to 08:46

Dashami date starts - October 25, 2020, from 07:41 pm Dashami date ends - October 26, 2020, till 09:00 pm

Sindoor Khela

The Sindoor festival during Durga Puja is a unique tradition observed in West Bengal and it includes the ritual of Sindoor Khela is performed before Durga Visarjan on Vijayadashami. On this occasion, married women apply vermilion/sindoor to each other and wish them well.

On this day, after Kanya Pujan, devotees take a flower and a few grains of rice in the palm to take a pledge before takin the Kalash to the Ghat ie Kalash. On this day the house is purified by sprinkling the holy water of the ghat in the whole house. It is also considered auspicious to distribute betel nut as prasad in the family. The idol or picture of Maa Durga, barley and puja material are bowed down before everyone immerses them in the sea, river or lake. After immersion the ritual of donation one coconut, Dakshina and clothes is considered auspicious too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).