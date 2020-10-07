A very important festive time is approaching, Navratri 2020, which starts from October 17 and lasts till October 25. While the festivity is for nine days, Bengalis celebrate it for five days, observing Durga Puja. The auspicious Durga Puja 2020 festival will begin from October 22 and last till October 26. Durga Puja and Sharad Navratri coincide and are widely celebrated across the country, even in abroad, by the Indian diaspora. So, when is Durga Ashtami? In this article, we will bring Durga Puja 2020 calendar for the five-day festival with full dates and day-wise pujo chart to worship Maa Durga. Navratri 2020 Colours Calendar For 9 Days: Date-Wise List of All 9 Colours to Wear Every Day During Sharad Navaratri Festival to Please Goddess Durga.

Usually, Durga Puja begins six days after Mahalaya, but this year, it is different because of Mala Maas—the lunar month having two moons. According to the Bengali Hindu calendar, the mala maas this time is in the Ashvin month, and Durga Puja will begin only after it ends. It is believed that Maa Durga arrives on Earth on the day of Mahalaya and the five-day festival is widely celebrated across the globe. Below, find out the Durga Puja 2020 calendar with full dates and day-wise Pujo chart, as mentioned by Drikpanchang. Durga Puja 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Online Mukh Darshan to Enjoying Pujor Bhog at Home, 5 Ways to Celebrate Navratri at Home.

Durga Puja 2020 Calendar: Full Dates and Day-Wise Pujo Chart

October 21, 2020: Panchami, Kartik 04, 1427, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

Panchami, Kartik 04, 1427, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas October 22, 2020: Shashthi, Kartik 05, 1427, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

Shashthi, Kartik 05, 1427, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja October 23, 2020: Saptami, Kartik 06, 1427

Saptami, Kartik 06, 1427 October 24, 2020: Ashtami, Kartik 07, 1427, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

Ashtami, Kartik 07, 1427, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami October 25, 2020: Nabami, Kartik 08, 1427, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami

Nabami, Kartik 08, 1427, Bengal Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami October 26, 2020: Dashami, Kartik 09, 1427, Durga Visarjan, Bengal Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

When is Durga Ashtami?

Durga Ashtami celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the evil buffalo demon, Mahishasura. Durga Ashtami 2020, is on October 24. On the day of Maha Ashtami, devotees observe a day-long fast and visit their nearby pandals to attend the pushpanjali and aarti. Many devotees also observe Kumari Puja, and the main highlight is Sandhi Puja, which is done when the Ashtami tithi ends.

Durga Puja is also called Durgotsav, and Goddess Durga is significantly worshipped by the devotees. The five-day festivity begins much earlier with families preparing to welcome Maa Durga. This year, it will be a low-key festival because of the pandemic, but the spirit of Durga Puja remain.

