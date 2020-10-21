Happy Navratri 2020! The maa Durga festival is being celebrated with great pomp throughout the country, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped during these nine days of Navratri, especially in North India. People fast during these nine days to get the special blessings of Mother Durga. One of the most prominent rituals of Navratri is Kanya Pujan wherein the 9 little girls are worshipped as 9 Durga roop/forms. The nine Kanya are offered prayers to during Kanya Pujan on Ashtami or Navami i.e. the eighth or ninth day of the fast. While most of the time Durgashtami sees Kanjak Puja performed but sometimes it is also celebrated on the ninth day.

Ashtami has special importance in Durga Puja in Bengal, Odisha, Tripura and Manipur. Nine powers of Durga are invoked on this day in the pandals. At the same time, Kanya Puja is done in homes and temples on Ashtami and Navami Tithi in Navratri. This time there is some confusion about Ashtami, Navami and Dashami Tithi in Navratri. But according to Hindu Panchang, Saptami date is falling on 23 October 2020 (Friday). On the other hand, Ashtami Tithi will also start at 06.57 am on 23 October (Friday), which will remain at 6.58 am on Wednesday, 24 October. After that, the Navami date will be taken.

Kanya Pujan 2020 Date & Shubh Muhurat

The Navami date will start from 6.45 am on the morning of October 24 and will continue till 7.45 am on the morning of October 25. After this, the Dashami Tithi will take place. The Dashami date will start at 7.41 am on the morning of 25 October, which will end at 9 am on 26 October. Vijay Dashami festival will be celebrated on this day due to the morning of October 25, the day of Dashmi. In Bengal, Vijay Dashami will be celebrated on Monday, October 26.

Importance of Kanya Pujan on Ashtami and Navami

Kanya puja is done in homes and temples on Ashtami and Navami Tithi of Navratri to worship the different forms of Maa Durga. Worshipping the girl on Ashtami and Navami in Navratri is considered to hold immense importance and bring in blessings of Maa Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Kanya Pujan Steps

The girls are invited a day in advance.

At the entrance of the house warmly welcome the girls possibly with flowers and jai-jai kar.

Now, these girls should be made to sit down in a comfortable and clean place known as the asan. You must start with place their feet in a plate or bowl filled with milk and wash their feet with their hands and seek blessing meanwhile.

After that, apply akshat, flowers and kumkum on the forehead.

Provide a nice meal, give Dakshina, gifts to the girls according to your ability, and seek blessings from them by touching their feet again.

Nine girls should possibly have types of foods on Navratri as 9 girls are considered to be the symbol of 9 forms of Goddess Durga. Along with girls, a male child is also often made to sit as a symbol of Batuk Bhairav.

