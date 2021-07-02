Dubai, July 2: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Arab countries will welcome Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid Ul Azha or Bakrid or Bakra Eid, this month. The final date for Eid al-Adha 2021 in UAE and other Arab countries will be determined following a moon sighting. In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month. Scroll down to know the likley dates for Bakra Eid 2021 in UAE and other Arab countries. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

As mentioned above, the festival of Eid al-Adha begins from 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month. A Islamic month completes 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of the month. A new month starts after the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha 2021 Date in UAE:

Today marks 21st of Dhul Qadah - the month before Dhu al-Hijjah - in UAE. Therefore, on 29th of Dhul Qadah, meaning on July 10, Muslims in UAE will look for a new moon. If a new moon is sighted on July 10, the Dhu al-Hijjah month will begin from July 11 and Eid al-Adha in UAE will fall on July 20. If a new moon is not sighted on July 10, Dhul Qadah will complete 30 days. Accordingly, the Dhu al-Hijjah month will begin from July 12 and Eid al-Adha in UAE will be celebrated on July 21.

According to Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, the new moon is likely to be sighted on July 10. "Seeing the crescent on that day is possible using the telescope from the Arab countries and most of the continents of Africa and Europe. It is also possible to see it with the naked eye," Shawkat Odeh told Khaleej Times. If his prediction is true, Bakra Eid 2021 in UAE will fall on July 20.

