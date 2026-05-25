Saudi Arabia has officially announced the date for Eid al-Adha 2026 following the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon. The Kingdom’s judicial authorities confirmed that the festival of sacrifice will begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. This announcement establishes the official timeline for the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the corresponding public holidays across the country.

The determination of the Eid al-Adha 2026 date follows the traditional Islamic lunar calendar system, which relies on the observation of the new crescent moon. Official committees tasked with tracking the lunar phases conducted the moon sighting on the evening of Sunday, May 17, 2026. The crescent was successfully sighted, marking the definitive end of Dhul Qadah (Dhu al-Qadah), the eleventh month of the Islamic calendar, on that same day.

Consequently, Monday, May 18, 2026, was declared the first day of Dhul Hijjah (Dhu al-Hijjah), the final and holiest month of the Islamic lunar year. Eid al-Adha 0r Bakrid is traditionally observed on the 10th day of this holy month. Bakrid 2026: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Issues Guidelines for Eid al-Adha; Urges People To Follow Law and Maintain Cleanliness.

Hajj 2026 Dates

Because the first day of Dhul Hijjah corresponds to May 18, the major rituals of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the subsequent Eid celebration fall on the following fixed dates:

Day of Arafah (9th Dhul Hijjah): Tuesday, May 26, 2026. This day represents the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage, where millions of worshippers gather on Mount Arafat.

Eid al-Adha (10th Dhul Hijjah): Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The celebration spans a three-day period, characterized by communal prayers and charitable acts.

Religious and Cultural Background

Eid al-Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice," is one of the two major holidays celebrated by Muslims globally. It honors the historical narrative of the Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God provided a ram in place of the child. A Look at the Hajj Pilgrimage and Eid Al-Adha.

In Saudi Arabia, the holiday carries added global significance as the country hosts over two million international pilgrims who journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Medina to fulfill the spiritual obligations of Hajj.

Ministries and private sector employers in Saudi Arabia are expected to release specific schedules regarding the mandatory paid holidays for workers in the coming days, aligned with the confirmed May 27 date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).