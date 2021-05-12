Eid al-Fitr or Eid or Eid ul-Fitr or Id ul-Fitr also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" is a religious day celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal which is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. On this day Muslims are not permitted to fast. The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month (Islamic month) varies based on when the new moon is sighted. Therefore, this year Eid al-Fitr celebration date will also be fixed as per the moon sighting. Eid this year will most likely to be celebrated on May 14 in India. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking to download Happy Eid al-Fitr 2021 HD images, wishes, WhatsApp stickers and GIF messages.

On the occasion of Eid, Muslims offer their prayers to Allah (Salat al-Eid), listen to the Khutba (sermon), and give Zakat-ul-Fitr (charity in the form of food) to the needy. Charity is one of the five pillars of Islam. , Eid symbolises patience, devotion, endurance, and piety. Unfortunately, this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, all religious places are shut, therefore prayers will have to be offered from home. On Eid, Muslims wear new clothes, exchange greetings and distribute sweets. Elders gift youngsters and this is traditionally called the Eidi. Eid ul Fitr is incomplete without special food. A variety of delicacies are made like Haleem, Nihari, Kebabs, Biryani, and of course, Seviyan is a must.

Basically this year due to coronavirus pandemic you won’t be able to meet your family and friends. But you can keep the spirit alive by sending Eid ul-Fitr wishes via various messaging apps or messenger. Below we will provide you with free downloading options for Happy Eid al-Fitr quotes, messages, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, and GIF messages.

Happy Eid al-Fitr (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Is a Day to Cheer and to Laugh With All Your Heart. It’s a Day to Be Grateful to Allah for All of His Heavenly Blessings on Us. Wishing You a Happy Eid.

Happy Eid al-Fitr (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Good Wishes, My Good Wishes for You Are the Just Prayers for Your Long Happy Life From God on This Noble Event. Wish You a Very Happy Eid!

Happy Eid al-Fitr (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Light of the Moon Fall Directly on You and Allah Bless You With Everything You Desire Today. Happy Eid Ul-Fitr 2021!

Happy Eid al-Fitr (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Continue to Grow Wiser and More Charming Every Day! May This Eid Bring Happiness in Your Heart and to Your Family. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!

Happy Eid al-Fitr (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cherish Every Moment of This Beautiful Festival and Know That All Your Dreams Will Come True Soon. Eid Mubarak!

Eid GIF Messages

How to Download Eid Mubarak 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

Why just images? Send across amazing Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp stickers to make your wish even more colourful! You can download these fun stickers on the Google play store here. Make your greetings to your relatives much more delightful. We wish you all a very Happy Eid ul-Fitr, stay safe and enjoy the festival at home with your loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).