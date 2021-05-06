Eid Mubarak! Can't wait to hear these phrases chime around in a few days. Eid-ul-Fitr, also colloquially known as Mithi Eid is the festival celebrated at the end of the holy month when people fast, aka Roza. According to the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first date of 10th Shawwal after Ramadan. The festival of Eid is celebrated on the basis of moon sighting. This year, if the moon is seen on May 12, then the festival of Eid will be celebrated on May 13. At the same time, if the moon was seen on May 13, then Eid will be celebrated on May 14. On Eid-ul-Fitr people make sweet dishes (especially vermicelli aka sweet sevaiyaan to feed other people. Idi (money as gifts) is distributed among friends and relatives.

People greet each other on Eid with greetings that read: "Eid Mubarak". This festival gives the message of brotherhood and this year because of the coronavirus pandemic everyone has to celebrate this Eid at Home. But to let down any spirits of the festival people share wishes and images of Eid Mubarak 2021. As Eid 2021 is being celebrated, we bring to you verses from the Holy Quran to share with your loved ones. You can send these beautiful quotes seeking forgiveness from Allah as WhatsApp messages, Facebook Greetings, and SMS. You can also share it as WhatApp Status and Instagram Story. Share these Quran verses among your family, friends, and relatives this Eid.

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, people offer prayers in the morning, wearing new clothes and offering prayers of peace. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people thank Allah for giving them the strength to fast for a month. Zakat (a special amount) is taken out for the poor and the needy on Eid. The special occasion also brings along the sweetness of Sevai and amazing delicacies that are usually prepared on Eid but before that, if you are looking for Wishes, Shayari, SMS, Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp Status we have your back! In view of the Corona crisis this year, Eid will have to be celebrated while following social distancing. While you may not be able to hug your loved ones this year, you can send them heartfelt messages on Facebook, Whatsapp.

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Open the Doors of Happiness and Prosperity for You. Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family.

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is the Day When We Should Pay Gratitude to the Divine Light for All the Wonderful Things Around Us. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Know That Allah Is Always With You to Help You at Every Step of the Way. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Know That Allah Is Always With You to Help You at Every Step of the Way. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Is a Time to Amend, Forgive and Reflect. May Allah Grant You Wisdom and Kindness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Is a Time to Amend, Forgive and Reflect. May Allah Grant You Wisdom and Kindness.

Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Guide You on the Right Path and Help You Whenever You Ask for His Advice. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak 2021 GIF:

Eid Mubarak 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

Why just images? Send across amazing Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp stickers to make your wish even more colorful! You can download these fun stickers on the Google play store here. Make your greetings to your relatives much more delightful.

Happy Eid once again. This year the Eid celebrations may be a little different sans Eid Mubarak hugs and social gatherings, but you can celebrate with your loved ones virtually and do your best to not put your's or anyone else's life at risk of COVID-19. Stay safe and enjoy the festivities with your family at home.

