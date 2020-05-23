Eid Moon Sighting in India Today: Will Eid-al-Fitr be Celebrated on May 24? Hilal Committees to Take Final Call

Muslims | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 23: Muslims in India, except in Kerala and Karnataka, are observing 29th fast (roza) of Ramzan or Ramadan today and will look for the crescent moon this evening, also known as Chand Raat. If the moon is sighted, Eid or Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24. If the moon does not appear, Muslims will celebrate Eid festival on Monday, May 25. LatestLY will give live news updates on the moon sighting in India from 5 pm. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, Quotes and SMS to Send Greetings of Eid Mubarak.

The moon sighting assumes significance as the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, and hence a month is either 29 or 30-day long. On 29th of the ongoing month, Muslims attempt to sight the moon. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins. If the moon remains invisible, the ongoing month completes 30 days. Subsequently, a new month follows. Muslims in India, except those residing in Kerala and Karnataka, are observing 29th Ramazan today.

Therefore, if the moon is sighted this evening, Ramzan month will end and Shawwal month begins. Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. If the moon is not sighted, Ramzan will complete 30 days and Shawaal month will begin from Monday, May 25. Hilal committees decide whether the moon is sighted in their respective city.