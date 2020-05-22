Eid al-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, Quotes and SMS to Send Greetings of Eid Mubarak

Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

The festive event of Eid al-Fitr is one of the major festivals for the people of the Muslim community around the world. Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be observed on May 24, i.e. Sunday, this time around; however, it can differ by a day depending on the sighting of the moon. Popularly known as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in high spirits and a grandeur manner. People share across popular Eid al-Fitr 2020 wishes and greeting with their loved ones on this special day. If you are looking for some of the best Eid 2020 messages, then you have come to the right place. We have made a nice collection of Eid al-Fitr messages, images, greetings, photos with quotes of Eid Mubarak, all of them for free download. We have also got you a collection of Eid WhatsApp stickers and GIFs too. Eid ul-Fitr 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs, Messages, SMS And Beautiful Eid Mubarak Photos to Send on the Festival.

If you are searching for the top-trending collection of Eid al-Fitr 2020 wishes and greetings, then you should stop surfing further, as we covered it all for you.

Eid Mubarak messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Today I Pray That Happiness Stays at Your Door, May It Knock Early and Stay Late, And Leave the Gift of Allah’s Love, Peace, Joy And Good Health Behind! Eid Mubarak 2020.

(Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Allah Flood Your Life With Happiness on This Occasion, Your Heart With Love, Your Soul With Spiritual, Your Mind With Wisdom. Wishing You Eid Mubarak.

Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: As You Offer Your Sacrifices, I Wish That Allah Showers His Divine Blessings and Fulfils All Your Dreams On Eid and Always. Eid Mubarak 2020

Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Before We Ask for Happiness and Prosperity, We Should Ask for Mercy. May Allah Shower His Mercy on Us. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: It’s More Than Just An Eid Wish, More Than a Message Too, for It Comes With Warm And Loving Thoughts Because It’s Meant for You. Eid Mubarak!

Eid WhatsApp Stickers

The newest and perhaps the most loved way of sending across wishes is through WhatsApp Stickers. To get the latest stickers, you can go to the Play Store and search for Eid WhatsApp Stickers. You will get a lot of new sticker apps. You can select the ones you like and send them to all your contacts. Or simply click here.

The observance of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan fasting. There are special Eid prayers that take place on this day. People indulge in a lot of charitable activities and donate alms to poor among other things. The festive spirits are quite high, and there’s an atmosphere of brotherhood amongst all. As May 24/25 nears, we at LatestLY wish you and your family members a very “Happy Eid 2020”.