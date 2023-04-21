Netizens on Friday shared photos of the moon as the Shawwal crescent was sighted in India on April 21. The sighting of the moon marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid Ul Fitr, or Eid, one of the two major Islamic festivals, is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Date in India: Eid on April 22 As Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Several Parts of Country.

Chand Mubarak 2023 Moon:

Moon Sighted in India (Mumbai). Eid will be celebrated tomorrow on 22nd April. #EidMubarak to All pic.twitter.com/f2i2XpHj0q — Sahil (@sahil1508) April 21, 2023

Shawwal Moon Crescent Sighted:

Moon crescent sighted in Patna, India at 06:34 PM #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/SVm7Y47Hxt — Aa Khan (@AKhan18753905) April 21, 2023

Shawwal Crescent Seen:

Eid Mubarak to everyone from Bihar India pic.twitter.com/ybDiVTOqpm — Biruni (@albiruni25) April 21, 2023

Eid Chand Sighted:

The Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted, meaning that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday 22 April, 2023 in India. Eid Mubarak! #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/acsKn79gxd — Md Irshad Ayub (@MDIRSHADAYUB) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)