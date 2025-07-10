Saint Rosalia, also called ‘La Santuzza’ in Sicily, is the patron saint of Palermo in Italy, Camargo in Chihuahua, and three towns in Venezuela: El Hatillo, Zuata, and El Playón. The Feast of St. Rosalia, also known as La Festa di Santa Rosalia, is a major religious and cultural festival held annually in Palermo, Sicily, in honour of the city's patron saint. The Feast of St Rosalia 2025 is celebrated every year from July 10 to July 15 in Palermo, Italy. The main celebration takes place on July 14, but festivities span several days, often from July 10 to 15. Also, a smaller, religious version is also celebrated on September 4, marking the discovery of her relics. When Is Christmas 2025? Know Christmas Day Date, Origin and Significance To Celebrate the Holiday Season.

The popular procession sets off from the Cathedral on the night of July 14 towards the Foro Italico via the Cassaro and culminate in a joyous celebration of life with a firework display. The Archbishop and the Mayor of Palermo pay homage to the Saint.

Feast of St Rosalia 2025 Start and End Dates

Feast of St Rosalia Significance

The Feast of St. Rosalia holds great significance and it is a major social and religious event in Italy. In Palermo, the Festino di Santa Rosalia is held each year on July 14, and continues into the next day. Rosalia was born to a Norman noble family that claimed descent from Charlemagne. She retired to live as a hermit in a cave on Mount Pellegrino, where she is said to have died alone in 1166. On the last day, the relics of the Saint are carried in procession in a silver urn and masses are celebrated in her honour. The urn is then brought back to the cathedral and is blessed by the Archbishop of Palermo.

