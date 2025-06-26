Christmas is one of the most joyful and heartwarming celebrations, which brings everyone together to share love, kindness, and festive cheer. Every year, on December 25, people celebrate this festival with great joy and happiness, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. The Christmas celebration is a beautiful reminder of hope, generosity, and the power of togetherness. During this festival, people decorate their homes with lights and decorations like Christmas trees, gifts, and more. Every heart is filled with gratitude, and the spirit of giving shines even brighter during the Christmas festival. So, here in this article, we bring you Christmas 2025 date, origin, and significance to celebrate the holiday season. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Christmas Day 2025 Date

Christmas Day 2025 is on December 25. People from all over the globe will celebrate this special and significant festival with their friends, family, and close ones. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

Christmas Origin and History

Christmas comes from the English word 'Cristes maesse', which means Christ's Mass. On the other hand, many people know about it, but Christmas has various names, like Noël, Yuletide, and Advent. The winter solstice has been celebrated with rituals and festivals for thousands of years. Christianity was not celebrated in early times, but Pope Julius I selected December 25 as a Christian holiday to celebrate Jesus' birth. The Feast of the Nativity was celebrated in Egypt and England by the late sixth century. Apart from that, in the Middle Ages, Christmas was replaced by pagan festivals. So, on December 25, people celebrate Jesus' birth, and on January 6, they celebrate the 'Feast of the Epiphany'.

Christmas Day Significance

Celebrating the Christmas festival commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. This festival symbolises faith, love, and hope. It is believed that Christmas helps promote unity through traditions like sharing meals and attending religious services. Now, the Christmas festival celebration has become a global cultural event that promotes peace and goodwill across different cultures.

Celebrating Christmas is truly not just about giving each other gifts and decorating your home or office. This festival is all about spreading happiness, creating memories, and embracing the true meaning of love and peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).