Ganga Dussehra 2023 will be celebrated on May 30. This annual celebration marks the end of the nine-day commemoration that leads up to Ganga Dussehra and is a very important festival for Hindus in the states where the holy river Ganga flows. Various important observances and rituals are followed to commemorate Ganga Dussehra.

Ganga Dussehra celebrations are especially grand in Prayagraj/Allahabad, Garhmukteshwar, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi, with the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi witnessing a steep rise in devotees around this time. The festival of Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Dussehra Tithi in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha and is believed to mark the day that Goddess Ganga descended to Earth. It is believed that Goddess Ganga was sent to earth to accomplish her mission to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors.

Ganga Dussehra 2023 is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people. Here are some Happy Ganga Dussehra 2023 wishes and messages, Ganga Dussehra 2023 greetings, Happy Ganga Dussehra ​​images and wallpapers, Ganga Dussehra 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Happy Ganga Dussehra Facebook status pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Ganga Dussehra | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganga Dussehra | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganga Dussehra | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganga Dussehra Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Ganga Dussehra (Photo Credits: File Image)

To celebrate Ganga Dussehra, many people will also visit the Ganga River and take the holy dip there. It is believed that witnessing the Ganga Aarti and taking the holy dip in Ganga can help people to atone for all their sins. We hope Ganga Dussehra 2023 brings with it all the love, light and happiness into your life. Happy Ganga Dussehra 2023!

