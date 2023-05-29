Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran, is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the descent of the holy river Ganga (Ganges) on Earth. It is observed on the tenth day (Dussehra) of the bright half of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which usually falls in May or June. Ganga Dussehra 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, May 30. As you celebrate Ganga Dussehra, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Ganga Dussehra 2023 greetings, Ganga Dussehra images, wishes in Hindi, WhatsApp messages, SMS and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with all your loved ones as greetings for the day.

According to Hindu mythology, Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth on this day. It is said that Lord Shiva, recognizing the need to cleanse the sins of humanity, caught the mighty Ganga in his matted locks (jatas) to minimize the impact of her powerful flow. This event is known as Gangavataran, meaning the descent of the Ganga.

During Ganga Dussehra, devotees gather on the banks of the river Ganga, especially in pilgrimage sites like Varanasi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Prayagraj (Allahabad). They take holy dips in the river, offer prayers, and perform rituals to honour and worship the sacred Ganga. It is believed that bathing in the Ganga on this auspicious day can wash away sins and purify one's soul. Devotees also offer flowers, incense, lamps, and food to the river, seeking blessings and expressing gratitude for the life-sustaining properties of the Ganga.

The festival is marked by various cultural and religious activities, including processions, devotional singing, and reciting hymns dedicated to the river. Here is a collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for Ganga Dussehra 2023.

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Greetings & Messages in Hindi

Ganga Dussehra Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Ganga Dussehra holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus, as it symbolises the divine presence of the Ganga and the opportunity to seek blessings, purification, and liberation. It is a time to honour the sacred river and its importance in Hindu culture and mythology. Wishing everyone Happy Ganga Dussehra 2023!

