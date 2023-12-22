Gita Jayanti or Gita Mahotsav commemorates the birth anniversary of the Bhagavad Gita, a timeless scripture that encapsulates the philosophical teachings imparted by Lord Krishna to Prince Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. This year, Gita Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Friday, December 22. As you observe Gita Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of Gita Jayanti 2023 images, Happy Gita Jayanti HD wallpapers and Gita Jayanti 2023 wishes and WhatsApp messages that you can download and share with one and all as greetings for the auspicious day.

Celebrated on the Ekadashi of the waxing moon in the month of Margashirsha, typically falling in November or December, this auspicious occasion holds significance for spiritual seekers and devotees across the Hindu diaspora. The Bhagavad Gita, often referred to as the "Song of God," addresses fundamental questions about duty, righteousness, and the nature of existence, providing a guiding light for those on the path of self-realization.

As Gita Jayanti unfolds, devotees engage in various spiritual activities to honour the scripture's teachings. Temples reverberate with recitations of verses from the Bhagavad Gita, and devotees participate in group readings and discussions. The day is marked by an atmosphere of reflection, where individuals seek to internalize the profound wisdom offered by Lord Krishna, fostering a deeper connection with spirituality and ethical living. Here is a wide range of images and wallpapers you can download and share with all your friends and family as the greetings of Gita Jayanti 2023.

Gita Jayanti 2023 Wishes and HD Images

Gita Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gita Jayanti 2023 Wishes and HD Images

Gita Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gita Jayanti 2023 Wishes and HD Images

Gita Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gita Jayanti 2023 Wishes and HD Images

Gita Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

In extending greetings for Gita Jayanti, one often invokes the blessings of Lord Krishna and expresses wishes for spiritual enlightenment and a life aligned with righteous principles. As devotees come together in celebration, the exchange of warm wishes becomes a gesture of shared devotion, uniting individuals in the pursuit of higher understanding and ethical living inspired by the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita.

Wishing everyone a Happy Gita Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).