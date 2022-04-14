Good Friday is an annual Christian observance that is marked during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum. The occasion even though reads, 'Good' Friday, but its a time of grief. The Christian community will observe the crucifixion day of their God Jesus Christ as Good Friday 2022 on the 15th of April. This is an observance that involves people fasting, praying and remembering the sacrifice of Lord Jesus for redeeming the sins of all the human begins. It is believed that on Friday, before Easter, Jesus was arrested in the garden at Gethsemane and was condemned to death by Pontius Pilate, the governor of the Roman province of Judaea. The cruel Roman soldiers made him carry his cross and crucified him at Golgotha, which is outside of Jerusalem. Good Friday 2022 Date, Meaning, Rituals, Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

After the last supper of Jesus with his disciples on Maundy Thursday, the royal soldiers arrested the Lord. They were guided by Judas Iscariot who was one of the Christs' apostles. Many church services are held in the afternoon hour, usually around noon or midday to 3 pm, and people also take out the procession of the cross in order to reenact the hours when Jesus hung on the cross. It's important to note the fact that as it's an occasion of mourning so you should definitely not greet your Christian friends and colleagues with a 'Happy' Good Friday. We have brought a perfect set of messages, quotes and verses from the Bible, HD images, sayings and SMS that you can share with your near and dear ones. Good Friday 2022: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Wish ‘Happy Good Friday’ to Your Christians Friends on the Day of Holy Friday.

The day is known by names such as Black Friday, Great Friday, Holy Friday, Holy and Holy and Great Friday in the Greek liturgy. The oldest Christian date is marked by wearing black clothes and some families deliberately create a bare appearance in their homes and churches by removing all flowers, glittery elements and shiny objects.

