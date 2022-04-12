Good Friday is a Christian observance that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary. The day is also known by the names such as Black Friday, Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday. People also term it as a day of mourning and it falls on the Friday before Easter. Good Friday 2022 will be marked on the 15th of April and is considered a national holiday. In Christianity, it’s believed that on the day of Balck Friday Jesus died, and he carried the sins of the world along with him. Because of his sacrifice on the cross, people are redeemed and can reach heaven after death. Different countries observe the day in a different manner. The Church services on the day are generally held in the afternoon midday to 3 pm as this was the last hour when Christ was hung on the cross. People pray, keep fast and in some Churches participants take out a procession of the cross reenacting the whole final period of Jesus' life. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

History, Meaning & Significance of Good Friday

The date of Good Friday varies from one year to the next on both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. The Christian religious occasion is termed as 'Good' even though it is seen as a day of grief has a number of reasons. Some say that the term 'Good' applies to the old English synonym of the word 'holy' while others believe that it's a 'Good' Day because the message of Easter is of Christ's victory over sin, death, and the devil spirit. Taking place during Passion Week, the holy day is considered part of the Paschal Triduum (Three Days that starts with the liturgy on the evening of Maundy Thursday) on the Friday before Easter Sunday. Holy Week 2022 Messages & HD Images: From Palm Sunday to Easter Day; Quotes, Hymns, SMS, HD Wallpapers and Sayings for Observing the Passion Week.

The story of Good Friday tells about the Passion of Christ. The most important Good Friday symbol is the crucifix, or the holy cross, which represents the way in which Jesus died and is a symbol of faith. After the last supper on Maundy Thursday, Jesus was arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, put on trial, and sentenced to death. The Messiah sacrificed his life out of love for his followers and all mankind. He was tied and nailed by the wrists and feet to a large wooden cross and left to die. For the same reason, on Good Friday some Christian denominations, carry a massive cross with torches burning in the sky along with candles.

