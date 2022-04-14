Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday or Black Friday is a Christian holiday that is observed to commemorate the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ and his death. For many Christian believers, the day is a solemn reflection. The main irony about the day is that even though it is marked as 'Good' Friday still it is considered a day of grief and sadness. Ever since Jesus died, Christians have proclaimed the Holy cross and resurrection of Christ on the day of Easter to be the decisive turning point for all creation. Good Friday 2022 will be marked on the 15th of April, this year. As per the Gospels, Lord Jesus sacrificed his life and crucified himself to redeem everyone's sins. Jesus was beaten and mocked by Roman soldiers and was crucified on Calvary mountain on the day of Good Friday. Good Friday 2022 Date, Meaning, Rituals, Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Why We Don't Wish A 'Happy' Good Friday?

Yes, Good Friday is indeed a significant occasion for the Christian community however it is not a day where they greet each other nor do others greet them. Therefore, don't send your Christian friends a 'Happy' Good Friday. Instead, you can use terms like Have a Blessed Good Friday and exchange biblical quotes that tell about the sacrifice of the Messiah. The verse from John 3:16 reads – "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life." Thenceforth, Black Friday as explained is not a day of celebration and merriment. Holy Week 2022 Calendar With Full Dates: From Palm Sunday to Good Friday to Easter; Check Schedule, Traditions and Meaning of All the Days of Christian Passion Week.

Why Is It Called 'Good'?

There are tons of theories and explanations about why the sad occasion is named Good Friday. While it is a day of mourning, it is said that it is called ‘good’ because of the deeds and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Meanwhile, it is also said that in Holy scriptures, ‘God’ refers to ‘Good’ and, hence, the Great and Holy Friday is called Good Friday.

Good Friday 2022 Messages: Biblical Sayings, Images, Bible Verses & Quotes for Christian Holy Day

Those who follow Christianity observe fast on this day, refrain from eating meat, get dressed in black attire and offer prayers at Church during the afternoon to remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).