'Govardhan Puja Ki hardik shubhkamnayen' is how people wish this festival to each other in Hindi. The festival of Govardhan Puja or Anakut is celebrated on the day of Kartik Shukla Pratipada, just a day after Deepawali. On this day, worship of Govardhan mountain (Giriraj ji) and cow in the form of Shri Krishna holds special significance. Anakut Mahotsav is celebrated with great enthusiasm on this day especially in Brij, Vrindavan and Mathura. Annakut festival in temples starts on Kartik Pratipada till Kartik Poornima. Govardhan Puja 2021 will be celebrated this year on November 5. To make the day much more special you can send across best wishes to your loved ones and to fulfill that we have a collection of Govardhan Puja 2021 wishes, Happy Govardhan Puja 2021 greetings, Govardhan Puja HD images, Govardhan Puja 2021 HD wallpapers, Govardhan Puja WhatsApp messages, SMS, and quotes.

This day is also called Anakut, which technically means different types of grains and vegetables. On this day 21, 51, 101 or 108 vegetables are mixed and a kind of mixed vegetable prepared is curated. The preparation is specially made to offer to God on the day of Govardhan Puja. Along with this, there is a tradition of offering different types of foods and sweets to Lord Krishna. This day and also be observed in a fun way by sharing WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, HD wallpapers, Telegram photos and SMS to wish your family and friends. Govardhan Puja 2021 Wishes and Annakut Messages: Send WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings and GIFs on the Festival Day Dedicated to Shri Krishna.

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Krishna Jinka Naam, Gokul Jinka Dham, Aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan Ko, Hum Sab Ka Pranam, Jai Shree Krishna. Govardhan Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Khushi Aapke Dwaar Aaye, Jo Aap Mange, Usse Adhik Paaye, Govardhan Puja Mein Krishna Gun Aaye, Aur Ye Tyohaar, Khushi Se Manaye. Govardhan Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Murli Manohar, Brij Ke Dhrohar. Wo Nandlala Gopala, Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sabke Dukh Harne Wala. Sab Milkar Machaye Dhoom, Ki Krishna Ane Wala Hai. Govardhan Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govardhan Puja Ke Iss Pavan Avsar Par Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Dheron Shubhkamnayen.

Govardhan Puja Messages in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jo Karta Hai Krishna Bhakti, Rahti Sada Usmein Prem Shakti! Govardhan Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Govardhan Puja 2021 Wishes: Greetings And Messages to Share on The Day After Diwali

Legends have it that this worship was started by the Brajwasis at the behest of Lord Krishna. It is believed that the Lord had asked the people of Braj to worship Govardhan Parvat instead of worshiping Indra. On this day, people decorate the cow and bull by bathing them. Cows and oxen are fed food mixed with jaggery and rice. People also express their gratitude towards nature by worshiping Govardhan. Annakut Puja is celebrated to please Lord Krishna on this day.

