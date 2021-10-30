Govardhan Puja is usually celebrated on the day after Diwali Puja. Considered to be the fourth day of Diwali's five-day festival, Govardhan Puja 2021 falls on November 05. This celebration is said to mark the day that Lord Krishna beat Lord Indra, and there are various ways of commemorating this auspicious festival. Also known as Annakut Puja, this celebration often coincides with Gujarati New Year celebrations. On the day of Govardhan Puja, Lord Krishan is revered with great fervour by devotees. This celebration is considered to be one of the most important festivals for Vaishnavs. As we prepare to celebrate Govardhan Puja 2021, everything you need to know about this day is Govardhan Puja 2021 Muhurat and more. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

When is Govardhan Puja 2021?

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 05. This observance is said to fall on the Pratipada in the month of Karthik. Pratipada Tithi for Govardhan Puja Begins at 02:44 AM on November 05, 2021, and will go on till 11:14 PM on November 05, 2021. On this day, many people perform an important Puja praying to Lord Krishna. This observance is usually conducted in the Pratahkal.

Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat will be from 06:41 AM to 08:57 AM on November 5, lasting 02 Hours 17 Mins.

Significance of Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is said to mark the day that Lord Krishna defeated Lord Indra, and people celebrate this day by recreating this story, singing songs praising Lord Krishna, etc. In many parts of the country, people make idols of Lord Krishna from cow dung and decorate them with various items. Many people also observe a fast on this day. The celebration of Govardhan Puja is especially important to people in the Vaishnava community. It is therefore commemorated with great zeal in Iskcon temples, Swaminarayan temples, etc.

Govardhan Puja is also celebrated in other parts of the country in different ways. In Maharashtra, this day is celebrated as Bali Pratipada, marking the day that Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, pushed King Bali to the Pataal Lok. Gujarati people celebrate the beginning of New year or Nava Baras on this day. We hope that his Govardhan Puja fills your life with all the love and light. Happy Govardhan Puja 2021!

