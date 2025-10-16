Govatsa Dwadashi celebration is often considered to be the first day of Diwali festivities for many and is sure to be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm across India. As the name suggests, Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras, is focused on celebrating and worshiping cows and calves who are integral for the bountiful agricultural produce. Specially created wheat products are given to the cows and calves on the occasion of Vasu Baras.

As we prepare to celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including date, Muhurat timings, how to celebrate Vasu Baras, Govatsa Dwadashi significance and more. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

When Is Govatsa Dwadashi 2025?

Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras is marked on the day before Dhanteras. Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 will be celebrated on October 17. The Dwitiya Tithi for Vasu Baras celebration begins at 11:12 AM on Oct 17, 2025 and will go on till 12:18 PM on Oct 18, 2025. There is a special Puja that is done on cows and calves on this day. This Govatsa Dwadashi Puja is usually done during the Pradosh Kaal. Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 Muhurat - 05:49 PM to 08:20 PM.

Significance of Vasu Baras

The celebration of Vasu Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi is especially grand in Maharashtra and Gujarat. In some North Indian states, Govatsa Dwadashi is referred to as Vagh, which implies the repayment of one's financial debts. Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 is often celebrated by giving the cows and calves a sacred bath, dressing them up in festive attire and allowing people in the area to visit them and seek their blessings by offering them a wheat delicacy. Many people also observe the Nandini Vrat on the occasion of Govatsa Dwadashi.

The celebration of Govatsa Dwadashi is of immense importance as it also officially marks the beginning of Diwali - which is the most auspicious and grand Hindu festival. The day following Govatsa Dwadashi is marked as Dhanteras - and is believed to be an auspicious time to invest in gold, silver or other items that represent prosperity and goodness. We hope that Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness that you deserve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).