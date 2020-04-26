Happy Basava Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Lord Basavanna’s Birth With WhatsApp Stickers and Basava Jayanthi GIF Greetings

Happy Basava Jayanti (File Image)

Basava Jayanti or Basava Jayanthi marks the birthday of Lord Basavanna, also popularly known as Vishwaguru Basavanna and Lord Basaveshwara, was a 12-century saint, poet, and a philosopher. Basava Jayanti 2020 is celebrated on April 26, which also happens to be Akshaya Tritiya 2020, a highly auspicious Hindu festival. Basava Jayanti festival’s celebrations are not only limited to Karnataka, but people in states of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh celebrate the auspicious day as well. Due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, people will be celebrating Basava Jayanti at home. And this is how wishes and greetings will come handy. We bring you a collection of Basava Jayanti HD images, HD wallpapers, Basava Jayanti status, Lord Basaveshwara HD photos, Basava Jayanti wishes in Kannada, Basava Jayanti 2020, Basava Jayanti quotes, Basava Jayanti banner, Basava Jayanthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, and more. Basava Jayanti 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Quotes to Send on Lord Basavanna's Birth Anniversary.

An objective to celebrate the festival of Basava Jayanti is to pass the ancient message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translates into ‘The World is One Family’. He is widely regarded as a godly figure by the Lingayat community; so much so, that his birthday is considered to have started the ‘Basava Era’ by them. If you want to know more about Basava Jayanti and its significance, then you can click here. As for Basava Jayanti images, wishes and greetings, you will find the most amazing Basava Jayanti 2020 images and wallpapers that you can share on this festive occasion. We, at LatestLY, bring you the top-trending collection of Basava Jayanti HD wallpapers and pictures which you will love to share it with your loved ones. Basava Jayanti Images, HD Wallpapers & Lord Basavanna HD Photos for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Basava Jayanthi 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Lose Heart While Pursuing the Path of Trust. Live a Principled Life – Lord Basavanna.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Don’t Treat Me Like a Stranger. Regard Me As Thy Man Alone. Consider Me As None but Thy Son. O Lord, Kudala Sangama – Lord Basavanna.

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Actions Go One Way, Another Way My Speech! Look, Lord, There Is No Trace of Purity in Me! Where Action Fitting to the Word Is Found, There, Truly, Lord Kudala Sangama Dwells – Lord Basavanna.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Earn Wealth Through Honest and Truthful Work – – Lord Basavanna.

