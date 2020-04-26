Basava Jayanti 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Quotes to Send on Lord Basavanna's Birth Anniversary

Basava Jayanti images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Basava Jayanti is an annual festival marked by people of the Lingayat community. Mainly observed in the state of Karnataka, it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Basavanna, who founded the Lingayat faith. This year Basava Jayanti 2020 was on April 25. A significant festival for people of the community, they exchange Basava Jayanti messages and quotes. To make it easier for you, we have got you a collection of Basava Jayanti messages, Lord Basavanna images, with quotes which are all for free download. You can use our collection of Basavanna Jayanti greetings to send your friends and family or share on social media. Basava Jayanti 2020: Date, History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Festival Dedicated to Lord Basavanna’s Birth.

Lord Basavanna was a 12th-century poet and philosopher. He found the Lingayat sect and thus holds immense respects in the community. Lord Basavanna's birth was set with the beginning of a new era and it is known as the Basava Era in his honour. On this day people recite his teachings, read his vachanas and offer prayers to him. Check our collection of Basava Jayanti messages, quotes and images available for free download so you can send your greetings of this special day. Basava Jayanthi 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings And Lord Basavanna Quotes to Share on Basaveshwara's Birthday.

Message reads: "Make Your Body the Temple of God." – Lord Basavanna

Message reads: "Earn Wealth Through Honest and Truthful Work." – Lord Basavanna

Message reads: Wish You a Happy Basava Jayanti

Message reads: "Listen, O Lord of the Meeting Rivers, Things Standing Shall Fall, but the Moving Ever Shall Stay." - Lord Basavanna

Message reads: "Never Act in Breach of Trust." - Lord Basavanna

The festival is celebrated with much pomp and gaiety all over south India, majorly in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. But this time the celebrations won't be as pompous because of the lockdown situation. You can still pass on the good wishes of the day and celebrate. Wishing all people Happy Basava Jayanti 2020!