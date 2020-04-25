Basava Jayanti 2020: Date, History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Festival Dedicated to Lord Basavanna’s Birth

Basava Jayanthi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Basava Jayanti is the annual festival celebrated in Karnataka which is celebrated by the Lingayats. This celebration honours the birthday of Lord Basavanna, the founder of Lingayatism. Basava Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 25 and is a crucial festival in the southern state of Karnataka and is also celebrated by some people in Maharashtra. Lord Basavanna was a 12th-century poet-philosopher, and the founding saint of the Lingayat sect, and is highly celebrated by them. His immense contributions to the world are preached and remembered by people of all caste and creed. Here's everything you need to know about Lord Basavanna, his works and the significance of Basava Jayanti.

When is Basava Jayanti celebrated?

According to ancient scriptures, Lord Basavanna was born on the third day of Vaisakha month of the Anandanama (Samvatsara) in the year 1134 A.D. This corresponds to April 25 this year. Lord Basavanna's birth was set with the beginning of a new era and it is known as the Basava Era in his honour.

Significance of Basava Jayanti 2020

Lord Basavanna has done an abundance of significant things that contributed to the growth and development of humankind and the Lingayat community in general. He established spiritual democracy called "Anubhava Mantapa" in the 12th century in India. Anubhava Mantapa is said to be the first parliament concept of the world. In fact, his teachings enriched the lives of those who were keen on learning and blessed all of humankind.

Celebrating Basava Jayanti

The celebration of Basava Jayanti is focused on spreading the message that Lord Basavanna preached - ancient wisdom "vasudhaiva kutumbakam". The phrase vasudhaiva kutumbakam translates to universal brotherhood. People also celebrate this day by reciting the Basava Vachanas and offering their prayers to the Lord.

We hope that this Basava Jayanti helps you to go back to the wise and much-needed teachings of Lord Basavanna and enriches your life. There is no questioning the fact that Lord Basavanna's preachings on spiritual democracy, peace and brotherhood are essential in every day and age. And it is the key reason that this festival is not just limited to the celebrations of Hindus, but is commemorated by the community as a whole. Happy Basava Jayanti.