Happy Chhath Puja 2022! The auspicious Hindu festival is celebrated with extreme joy and enthusiasm in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The four-day Chhath festival began on October 28, Friday, and it will go on till October 31, Monday. However, the main day of Chhath Pooja is the third day, also called Sandhya Arghya, which is celebrated by worshipping Lord Surya for well-being, prosperity and progress. As you celebrate Chhath Mahaparv, send Chhathi Maiyya images, WhatsApp messages, Telegram quotes and HD wallpapers to your friends and family. Share Chhath Puja 2022 wishes & greetings with your loved ones. Chhath Puja 2022 Start and End Dates: From Nahay Khay to Kharna, Sandhya Arghya to Usha Arghya, Know Significance and the Various Rituals Performed on All Days of Surya Shashthi or Dala Chhath

Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes & Greetings

Happy Sandhya Arghya For Chhath Puja Images (File Image)

Sandhya Arghya 2022 Message Reads: May This Chhath Puja Mark the Beginning of Life, Fortune, and Success for You. May the Wishes To Make This Day Be Blessed by the Sun God and Come True. Happy Sandhya Arghya!

Happy Sandhya Arghya 2022 Messages (File Image)

Sandhya Arghya 2022 Message Reads: Happy Sandhya Arghya! Chhath Puja Is About Sincere Devotion, Perseverance, Faith and One’s Belief. May You Be Showered With Happiness and Prosperity. May the Gracious Rays of the Sun God Light Up Your Life.

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: Long live the Tradition of Chhath Puja. May Nature Bless You With Love and Care. Happy Chhath Puja

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: May the Sun God Bless You with Everything You Have Wishes For. Jai Chhathi Maiyya

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: I Wish the Colour, Bliss and Beauty of This Festival Be with You Throughout the Year! Happy Chhath

Chhath Sandhya Arghya 2022 Messages: Share Wishes for Worshipping the Setting Sun During Chhath Puja

