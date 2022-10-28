Chhath, the great festival of folk faith and deep-rooted legends, is celebrated 6 days after Diwali. The beginning of Chhath Mahaparva starts with bathing which is called Nahay Khay. This year Chhath 2022 is starting on October 28. The four-day-long festival starts with bathing aka Nahay Khay on the first day, Kharna on the second day, Sandhya Ardhya on the third day and Usha Arghya on the fourth day. Chhath Mahaparva is the biggest festival of Sun worship. According to the Hindu calendar, Chhath Puja is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Sashti. In this festival, along with Lord Surya, Chhathi Maiya is also worshipped with strict rituals. On this occasion, you can wish Nahay Khay through these greetings, WhatsApp messages, photos, quotes and SMS. 'Chhath Puja 2022 Kab Hai' - Know Chhath Puja 2022 Dates, History, Significance and Rituals of The Four-Day Bihar Festival.

Chhathi Mai is the sister of Suryadev. According to religious belief, fasting during the Chhath festival is done for children, and other family members, the wishes of prosperity, happiness and longevity. After knowing the glory of this festival, even those people have started celebrating this festival, whose cultural heritage does not include this festival. On this auspicious occasion, so that you can wish Chhath Puja 2022 Nahay Khay to your loved ones, we have brought some selected WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Photo SMS, GIF Images and Wallpapers (Chhath Puja Wishes And Messages), which you can send through social media.

The festival begins with bathing on Chaturthi Tithi and on Shashthi Tithi, after worshipping for Chhath, fasting and offering Arghya to the setting sun, the next day on Saptami, the fast is concluded after offering araghya to the rising Sun. This fast is considered very difficult as women fast for 36 hours continuously. Worshipping the Sun God and Chhath Maiya people pray for the attainment of children and their long life. On the day of Nahay Khay, after getting up early in the morning, bathing, and wearing new and clean clothes, vegetarian food is eaten. Nahay Khay literally means taking a bath after taking a meal. Religiously, it has been said to eat food every day after taking a bath. But especially for the bath of Chhath, the fasting devotees take bath in rivers and ponds and make rice themselves, and then cook the vegetable of gourd and ghee. One must even cook mustard greens as well and take them only once in the form of food.

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja Is About Sincere Devotion, Perseverance, Faith and One’s Belief. May You Be Showered With Happiness and Prosperity. May the Warm Rays of the Sun God Light Up Your Life. Happy Nahay Khay!

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Warm Rays of the Sun God Fill Your Life With Light and Happiness. Happy Nahay Khay.

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nahay Khay! On the Auspicious Occasion of Chhath Puja, Here’s Wishing You and Your Family Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity.

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Chhath Puja, May You Be Showered With Chhati Maiyya and Surya Devta’s Choicest Blessings. Happy Nahay Khay!

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Showered With Good Health and Wealth on the Auspicious Festival of Chhath. Happy Nahay Khay!

Chhath Puja 2022: Start & End Dates; Rituals Of Nahay Khay To Kharna, Sandhya Arghya To Usha Arghya

Nahay Khay is basically related to purity. For the sake of purity and self-purification, on the first day of the Chhath festival devotees make themselves sattvik and pure. Then the next day after sacrificing salt on Kharna, one-time sweet food which is made in jaggery is eaten. Then on the third day, fasting waterless and offering Arghya to the Sun God and offering Arghya to the rising sun on the fourth day, the festival of Chhath is completed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).