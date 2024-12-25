Christmas is just a couple of days away and with it comes a tradition of Secret Santa–a congenial way to spread happiness among colleagues and friends. However, finding a perfect gift for someone you may not know very well can be tricky especially if you have a tight budget. In such a case, here are some creative, thoughtful and budget-friendly Secret Santa gift ideas which your close ones will love. Secret Santa Gifts and Tips To Play This Christmas 2024: From Handmade Gifts to Sticking to the Budget, 5 Ways To Enjoy This Fun Tradition.

1. Hamper

A small hamper with a curated selection of treats is a thoughtful way to show your colleagues and friends that you care. To make it lively, you can include chocolates, cookies, tea sachets or skincare minis. You can also personalise it with homemade treats or add festive ornaments.

2. Desk Accessories

The budget-friendly Secret Santa gifts often include desk accessories which primarily contain affordable options like mini calendars, pen stands or sticky note sets. You can also include a notebook, pen set, bookmarks, TWS earbuds and other productive stationery items.

3. Personalised Mugs

A simple mug may seem a boring gift but giving it a personalised touch to the receiver may not be a bad choice. You can print a photo of the receiver or their favourite film characters on the mug to make it a memorable gift.

4. Bluetooth Speaker

It is one of the most affordable technology products which you can give to your colleagues. With the advent of cinema and music, people would love to have a speaker that can amplify their watching experience.

5. Customised Key Chain

It is a practical accessory which helps you to keep keys organised. You can customise it with the name and initials of the receiver or with their small photo. Such personalised gifts help you to form a close bond with the people you may not know well.

6. Scented Candles

Scented candles make the ultimate present gifts for unwinding after a long day. You can choose from luxurious fragrances that can transform any space into a cosy retreat. However, you must make sure to note if they are allergic to any particular fragrance before taking a scented candle. It is an ideal and affordable option for both friends and colleagues.