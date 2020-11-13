Happy Dhanteras! The day dedicated to buying gold, silver and utensils for good luck and to please Maa Lakshmi is here. While you head to purchase jewellery, silver, utensils and very popular gold coins with the image of Goddess Lakshmi before praying, we have for you latest Dhanvantari Jayanti, Dhanteras 2020 greetings, Lord Dhanvantari photos, Happy Dhanteras 2020 greetings, Dhanatrayodashi wishes images, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages and more! The idea is to spread positivity and sending love to each other on the special day. The day is also celebrated as Ayurveda day.

Today social media woke up to wishing each other with Dhanteras wishes, Lord Dhanvantari photos, HD wallpapers, Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 Wishes, Happy Dhanteras Wishes, Dhanvantari Jayanti images, Happy Dhanteras photos, you can send these to your loved ones. For those who do not know, on this day, purchasing jewellery or any other metal is considered extremely auspicious. The day celebrated before Diwali is extremely auspicious and it leads to Choti Diwali wishes. On this day people often search for Dhanteras 2020 Wishes in Gujarati and HD Images & people from the southwestern state of Maharashtra like Mumbai, Nagpur etc. look for Dhanteras 2020 Marathi Messages and HD Images.

So while we wish you a very Happy Dhanteras 2020, we will also share with you digital greetings having Happy Dhanteras, Dhanvantari Jayanti HD wallpapers, Happy Dhanteras Messages, Happy Dhanteras Images, Happy Dhanteras Wallpapers and Shubh Dhanteras wishes that you can send to your loved ones. Dhanteras is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Dhanvantari - the God of Ayurveda. In fact, there is a reason that the Indian ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, announced its decision to observe Dhanteras, as the National Ayurveda Day. As we prepare to celebrate Dhanteras 2020 here are some happy Dhanteras wishes that Twitteratti is sharing with each other as well as Dhanteras messages in Gujarati, Dhanteras 2020 Wishes, Dhanteras 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

#Dhanteras ki aap sabhi ko shubhkamnaye. helthy and wealthy be a strong in your dicision pic.twitter.com/pv2Hwgedzx — GAJANAN YEREKAR (@Gajanany03) November 13, 2020

Happy Ayurveda Day!

Ayurveda teaches us right living for body and mind, and our inner connection with the forces of immortality. It is the ultimate healing power of Yoga, Vedic knowledge and Sanatana Dharma leading us to the highest Self-realization. #Dhanvantari #Dhanteras pic.twitter.com/pTIU2z82FY — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) November 13, 2020

Dhanteras ki Shubhkamnayen

Shubh Din

May the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras bless you a life of gold and health of platinum. May Goddess Lakshmi showers her blessings upon you. Wish you a Happy Dhanteras! 😊🙏#Dhanteras pic.twitter.com/KBaZn8YxEM — Ranjan Pratap Singh (@flywithranjan) November 13, 2020

Wish You All the Happiness

May this #Dhanteras light up new dreams, fresh hopes, good health, undiscovered avenues, & fill your life with pleasant moments. pic.twitter.com/sUknZVMyAA — Jiten Gajjar™ (@Jitenn_Gajjar) November 13, 2020

Well, if you are looking for more, let us tell you that we have Dhanteras images, HD wallpapers, Dhanteras wishes images, Dhanteras messages in English, Dhanteras SMS in English, WhatsApp Stickers, and more in abundance! Check out the list of Happy Dhanteras 2020 greetings in English, for easy download option. Once again, we at LatestLY wish you a very Happy Dhanteras with Dhanteras Images, Happy Dhanteras Wallpapers, Shubh Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers etc. and a very Happy Diwali in advance.

