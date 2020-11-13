Happy Dhanteras 2020 or Dhanatrayodashi chya Shubhecchha! It is the first day of five-day festival of Diwali, an occasion we all have been waiting eagerly for. Marked on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, Dhanteras 2020 is on November 13. On this day, people buy gold as it considered to bring in good luck. This time because of the pandemic, every festive celebration has been hampered, as people have to maintain social distance as a norm. But there is no need to keep social media distance and you can always exchange your Diwali greetings and wishes for the day online. Dhanteras called as Dhanatrayodashi in Maharashtra is celebrated with equal enthusiasm and people send out their good wishes and messages in Marathi. If you are looking for Dhanteras wishes in Marathi along with beautiful images as messages for the auspicious day, you have come to the right place. Scroll on to find a beautiful collection of Happy Diwali wishes, Diwali WhatsApp stickers, free Dhanteras 2020 photos and wallpapers with quotes and unique Diwali messages in Marathi.

Dhanteras is a Sanskrit word formed of two separate words ‘Dhan’, meaning wealth, and ‘Teras’, which means thirteen. On this day, people worship wealth in the form of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. Many people invest in buying gold and there is a shubh muhurat for making the purchase too. Along with these rituals and puja in the evening, people send across wishes and greetings to their relatives and friends who stay far away or are not able to meet them on the first day of Diwali. They share messages on WhatsApp as the newly introduced stickers, post on Facebook as their status and share GIF images and SMSs. So we have got you a nice collection of Dhanatrayodashi messages in Marathi, which is a very popular search term. Check out below the latest Diwali messages in Marathi, Dhanteras 2020 Marathi greetings with images, Dhanatrayodashi wishes and messages to send on this auspicious day.

Dhantrayodashi Chya Shubhechha (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Dhantrayodashi Chya Hardik Shubhechha

Dhantrayodashi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: आज धनत्रयोदशी पहिला दिवा लागतो दारी,

कंदिल आणि दिव्यांनी रात्र उजळते सारी,

रांगोळी, फटाके आणि फराळाची तर मजाच न्यारी,

चला साजरी करूया दिवाळी आली रे आली…

Dhantrayodashi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Dhanatrayodashi chya divshi Dhanvantari Apnavar Sadaiva Prasaana Asu Det. Niramay Aarogyadayi Jeevan Apanaas Labho! Hi Diwali Tumhala Anandachi Javo!

Dhantrayodashi Chya Shubhechha (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: धनत्रयोदशीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Happy Dhanteras GIFs

Dhanteras 2020 Greetings: Happy Dhantrayodashi Wishes to Send Loved Ones

Happy Diwali WhatsApp Stickers

With the growing popularity of using special stickers, Play Store app has a wide range of Happy Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers that one can download easily to wish family and friends online. All you have to do is search for Diwali stickers and you will get many third-party application options. You can choose the pack you like and send your greetings on a click.

We hope our collection of Dhanteras greetings in Marathi, with free images and quotes help you to send messages of this auspicious occasion. While you celebrate this festival of lights, also maintain good distance and have safe celebrations. LatestLY wishes you all Happy Dhanatrayodashi 2020!

