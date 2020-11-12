November 13, 2020, is an important date in the Indian calendar. Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi, touted to be the first day of Diwali festival falls on this day. The main deity of the festival is Lord Dhanvantari, along with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Many also observe Dhanteras as Dhanvantari Jayanti as it marks the birth anniversary of this avatar of Lord Vishnu. Another important observance of the day is National Ayurveda Day or just Ayurveda Day. It is also called Rashtriya Ayurveda Divas. National Ayurveda Day 2020 falls on November 13 (Friday). People have already begun with exchanging festive greetings, be it Happy Dhanteras or Happy Dhanvantari Jayanti or Happy Ayurveda Day! Here's a collection of Ayurveda Day quotes, Ayurveda Day 2020 images, Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 photos, Happy Dhanteras 2020 greetings, HD wallpapers, Ayurveda Day messages, and so much more.

The first National Ayurveda Day was observed on October 28, 2016, after Ministry of AYUSH had declared that Dhanwantari Trayodashii Kumara would be celebrated as "National Ayurveda Day" every year. Lord Dhanvantari is the Hindu God of Health, Medicine and Ayurveda. He is mentioned in the Puranas as the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology, Dhanvantari emerged with a pot of amrit or elixir of life from the Ocean of Milk during the Samudra Manthan between Devas and Ashuras on Dhanteras. This is why, we celebrate Dhanteras as Dhanavantari Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanavantari. This year, National Ayurveda Day 2020 theme is 'Ayurveda for COVID-19.' You can learn more about National Ayurveda Day date, theme, significance and celebrations here.

As for the latest wishes and greetings that would apt for each festivity and event, you will find them below. After all, the internet is buzzing with keywords such as Ayurveda Day 2020 date, Ayurveda Day images, Ayurveda Day in India, Ayurveda Day quotes, Ayurveda Day poster, Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 date, Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 wishes, Dhanvantari Jayanti images, Dhanvantari Jayanti HD wallpapers, and more in addition to all those Happy Dhanteras 2020 greetings, Dhanteras images, Dhanatrayodashi HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers and more.

