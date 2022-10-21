Diwali is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the homecoming of Lord Rama with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman. It is observed in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will fall on Monday, October 24. Diwali is celebrated almost twenty days after Dussehra and it also signifies that the year is about to end. Therefore, people generally share messages saying Happy Diwali and prosperous New Year on and around the festival. People organize and attend various Diwali and New Year parties during this time and spend a good time together. As you celebrate Diwali 2022, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of WhatsApp messages and greetings that you can download and share with your loved ones as images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Advance Diwali 2022 Wishes and HD Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate the Five-Day Festival of Lights.

The atmosphere after October is very lively as the weather changes and festivals begin. People wear bright colourful clothes as they get ready for the festival of lights. Many people also celebrate with card parties where they play different games and spend a good time with their loved ones. With festivities all around people wish and greet their friends and family by sending them messages saying Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year. Here are WhatsApp messages and greetings that you can download and share with your friends and family as images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this occasion. Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers to Share With Family and Friends.

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year 2023 Wishes

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joy and Lights of the Diwali Season Fill Your Home With Happiness, Prosperity and Good Fortune That Last Throughout the New Year.

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali and New Year Open the Doors of Happiness, Bliss and Joy Leading You to Your Highest Goals.

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Diwali Fill You With Enthusiasm, and New Year With Bright Hopes, To Take You to Greater Heights Where Even Sky Is Not the Limit. Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year!

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Celebrate the Victory of Light Over Darkness This Diwali, Let Us Welcome the New Year With a Resolve To Spread the Light Among One and All. Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year!

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Year Ahead Be Lit With Happiness and Success for You. Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year!

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

People clean their houses and decorate them with flowers, lights and rangoli. The lights installed on Diwali outside the houses remain the same way for following festivals like Gurpurab, Christmas and New Year. There is a positive vibe everywhere during the months of October, November and December. We wish you all a very Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).