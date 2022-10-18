Diwali is the festival of lights. It is the homecoming of Lord Rama with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, which is celebrated with firecrackers in India. This year, it will be celebrated on October 24, Monday. As people gear up for Diwali, they clean and decorate their houses. They are all lit with decorative lights and people draw beautiful Rangolis at the entrance of the house. Many people also make small red footprints at the entrance of their houses symbolizing the entry of Goddess Lakshmi into their house. As you get ready for this auspicious Hindu festival, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and greetings that you can send in advance to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Diwali 2022 with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Dhanteras 2022 Date and Gold Buying Shubh Muhurat Timings: When Is Dhanatrayodashi? Everything To Know About the Significance of the First Day of Diwali.

In North India, Diwali is a five-day festival that starts with Dhanteras on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. It ends with the celebration of Bhai Dooj which falls on the seventeenth lunar day of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of October or November. This year, the Diwali Festival will begin with Dhanteras on October 22, Saturday, and end with Bhai Dooj on October 26, Wednesday. Here are Diwali 2022 wishes and greetings in advance that you can download and send to all your friends and family as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious occasion. Diwali ki Safai Funny Memes, Diwali 2022 Witty Jokes, Relatable Movie Videos, GIFs, Amusing Puns and Pictures.

Advance Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Happy-Diwali images in Advance (File Image)

Message Reads: May You Defeat All Darkness of Your Life and Make It Rewarding and Illuminating. Happy Diwali in Advance!

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fortunate Is The One Who Has Learned To Admire, and Not To Envy. Good Wishes for a Joyous Diwali and a Happy New Year With Plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Each One of You a Very Happy and Prosperous Deepawali. May This Year Brings You Lots and Lots of Happiness in Life and Fulfill All Your Dreams.

Happy Diwali 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali Is an Occasion to Let the Light of Diyas and Candles Illuminate Not Just Your Home, but Your Life Too.

Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All the Lights of the World Cannot Be Compared to the Beauty of the Enlightened Inner Soul. Be Beautiful, Happy and Prosperous. Happy Diwali!!

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

The five-day festivities of Diwali include Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Throughout the five days, people are all energetic and charged to celebrate and enjoy the festivities with their near and dear ones. Here's wishing all of you a very Happy Diwali 2022 in advance!

