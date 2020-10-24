Dussehra is an important and auspicious festival that marks the end of Navratri and inspires people to begin preparing for the most celebrated Hindu festival - Diwali. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dussehra 2020 is on October 25. Commemorated traditionally by getting together with all our close friends and family, the scale of Dussehra 2020 celebrations may be considerably smaller because of the pandemic. However, people are sure to bring in this auspicious and grand day by sharing Happy Dussehra 2020 wishes, Vijayadashami 2020 messages, Dasara 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family on social media. This is why, we bring you the latest collection of Dussehra 2020 wishes images, Ravana Dahan HD wallpapers for free download online to celebrate Vijayadashami.

Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day festivity of Navratri and is celebrated on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartik. The celebration signifies different things for people in different parts of the country. While people in North India celebrate Dussehra as the day that Lord Ram kills Ravan and rescues Sita, people in the southern parts of India, marks the end of Durga Puja and the victory of Goddess Durga against the buffalo demon, Mahishasura. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga restored and protected dharma by putting an end to the evil on earth.

While the folklores and events may differ, the essence of Dussehra celebrations continues to be to celebrate the victory of good over evil. In fact, this is the reason that most people consider Dussehra as a new start to their lives and focus on being better, giving up the evil or negative habits they have and doing more good. People often bring in this day by wishing friends and family a Happy Dussehra by sharing Dussehra 2020 wishes, Happy Vijayadashami 2020 messages, Dasara 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Devotion, Determination, and Dedication, Ram Won His People Today. Jai Shree Ram. Happy Dussehra 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dussehra Bring Happiness, Joy and Prosperity in Your Life. Shubh Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ravan Par Shree Ram Ke Vijay Ke Prateek, Paavan Parv Vijay Dashami Ki Hardik Shubhakamanayen

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Ko Aur Aap Ke Poorey Parivaar Ko Vijay Dashmi Ki Hardik Shubhkaamnayein!

Dussehra 2020 WhatsApp Stickers:

To make festivals even more fun, Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp has unveiled many fun stickers. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and celebrate Dussehra 2020.

Dussehra celebrations are crucial for many to begin preparations for Diwali, which falls 20 days after this festive time. People often dress up in festive attire, clean and decorate their homes, prepare delicious meals and invite close friends and family over to celebrate this day. While people are sure to be more cautious this year while celebrating the festival of good, we hope that Dussehra 2020 ends all things evil around the world. Happy Vijayadashami!

