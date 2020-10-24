Dussehra 2020 is on October 25. The day marks the end of the nine-day festival, Navratri and also Durga Puja. Dussehra is also the final day of Ramlila, the on-stage enactment on Lord Rama’s life based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. This year, famous Ramleela event such as Ayodhya ki Ramlila was held without spectators, and the event was broadcasted live online. Likewise, devotees are also encouraged to celebrate Dussehra from home. We bring you Dussehra 2020 messages in Hindi, HD images of Lord Rama, greetings and GIFs that are perfect to share through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, this article also provides you with a direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Dussehra is also known as Dasara or Dashain is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartik, which typically falls in the Gregorian months of September and October. This year, Dussehra is on October 25. In this article, check out the latest collection of Dussehra 2020 messages in Marathi and Hindi. These devotional wishes accurately express your greetings for the festive season.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ravan Par Shree Ram Ke Vijay Ke Prateek, Paavan Parv Vijay Dashami Ki Hardik Shubhakamanayen

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dahan Putalo Ka Hi Nahin, Bure Vichaaro Ka Bhi Karna Hoga. Shree Raam Ka Karke Smaran. Happy Vijay Dashmi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shanti Aman Ke Is Desh Se Ab, Burai Ko Mitana Hoga. Happy Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ka Din Is Ka Prateek Hai, Burai Par Achai Ki Vijay. Happy Dussehra 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Burayi Ka Hota Hain Vinaash, Dussehra Lata Hai Umeed Ki Aas,Ravan Ki Tarah Apke Dukho Ka Hoga Naash. Vijay Dashmi Ki Shubhkamanayein

Watch Video: Dussehra 2020 Messages

How to Download Dussehra 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

To make festivals even more fun, Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp has unveiled many fun stickers. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers and celebrate Dussehra 2020. We hope that the above Dussehra 2020 messages in Hindi will be useful to you, as you celebrate the festival of good over evil.

