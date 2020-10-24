Dussehra 2020 Wishes in Marathi: Dussehra, also popularly known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community. The occasion of Dussehra, also spelt as Dasara in Maharashtra is observed amidst great festivities and celebrations, where people celebrate the ‘victory of the good over evil’. Dussehra 2020 will be observed on October 25 this year. On this day people send across popular Dussehra wishes in all languages, including Marathi Dussehra wishes and greetings to their loved ones, on this auspicious day. If you are searching for the most famous and best collection of Marathi Dasara 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have arrived at the right place. We made a collection of Marathi messages for Dasara, Shubh Dasara greetings, Dasara 2020 images and quotes to send all your family members.

Dussehra is also called as Vijayadashami and on this day people can send this amazing set of Dussehra wishes in Marathi via popular messaging apps like as WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, and Hike. For people who use more of Instagram, and Snapchat, can post these amazing Marathi Dasara wishes as stories and can send each other as messages as well. Another way to wish ‘Shubh Dasara’ in Marathi to your loved ones, can be when you upload these festive greetings on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Dussehra 2020: From Seeing Neelkanth to Getting Sona Patta Auspicious Things Done on Vijayadashami That Bring in Good Luck & Prosperity.

Message Reads: सोनेरी पहाट, सोनेरी पर्व

एकमेकांना देऊन दस-याच्या शुभेच्छा

विसरून जाऊ दु:ख सर्व

विजयादशमी सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Message Reads: तोरण बांधू दारी

रांगोळी काढू अंगणी

एकमेकांस देऊन आपट्याची पाने

नाती जपू मना-मनांची

दस-याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

Message Reads: Tumha Sarvanna Dasarachya Hardik Shubhechha!

Message Reads: Aala Aala Dasara, Dukh Saare Visra, Ekmekanna Deun Aptyachi Pane, Anand Sarvi Kade Pasara. Dasarachya Hardik Shubhecchha!

Message Reads: Dasara 2020 chya Hardik Shubhecchha!

Dussehra GIFs

Here's a Video of Dasara Greetings

Dusshera WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers is the new age way of sending out festive greetings and wishes. People can send lovely Dussehra 2020 wishes with these animated stickers as well. To get the latest stickers head to the Play Store and search for Vijayadashmi stickers. Download the pack and use it via the messaging app sending your wishes on a single click. Ahead of Dasara 2020, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family “Shubh Dussehra 2020”. We hope you will enjoy sharing these Dasara wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this day.

