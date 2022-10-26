Govardhan Puja is observed on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in the month of October or November. Govardhan Puja is observed the next day after Diwali. This year, it will fall on Wednesday, October 26. On this day, devotees worship Govardhan Hill and prepare a large variety of food to offer to Lord Krishna as a mark of gratitude. Celebrating this auspicious day, we at LatestLY have compiled some Govardhan Puja 2022 wishes and greetings that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

For Vaishnavas, Govardhan Puja day commemorates the incident in Bhagavata Purana when Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to provide shelter to the villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains. It signifies how god protects his devotees who take singular refuge in him. Here are Govardhan Puja 2022 wishes and greetings that you can download and send to friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Day of Festivities and Bliss. Govardhan Puja Is Here Again. May Lord Krishna Bring You Love and Luck, and Destroy All the Evils and Pain. May Lord Krishna Bless You and Your Family With Loads of Happiness and Glory. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Govardhan Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Special Day of Govardhan Puja Brings You Success, Wealth and Love. May Lord Krishna Bless You Right From Heaven Above. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Happy Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May We All Learn How To Protect Each Other and Share Our Sorrows To Lessen Them. Happy Govardhan Puja to You and Your Family!

Images for Govardhan Puja 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Health, Fortune, Happiness, and Good Luck, Sending All Things Priceless Your Way on the Occasion of This Govardhan Puja. Heartfelt Greetings for the Day!

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

Annakut, also known as Govardhan Puja, is the fourth day of the Diwali celebration. The first three days of Diwali are days of prayer to hope for health and greater wealth in the devotee’s life and Annakut is a day of offering gratitude for Krishna's beneficence. Wishing everyone a very Happy Govardhan Puja 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).