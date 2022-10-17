The five-day festival of Diwali is followed by another significant festival, Govardhan Puja, which is celebrated in the lunar month of Kartik on the first day of the Shukla Paksha, which is the first day in the Vikram Samvat calendar also. The holy observance commemorated the incident in the sacred Bhagavata Purana when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill, also known as Mount Govardhana or Giriraj, a sacred Hindu site in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, India, to provide shelter to the villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains. This particular Hindu mythology represents how God will give a safe refuge to his devotees. According to Panchang, the Govardhan Puja 2022 date is on October 26, Wednesday. As we gear up to celebrate the festive event following Deepavali this year, we have curated Annakut Puja 2022 rituals, Govardhan Puja 2022 Pratipada Tithi and the importance of marking the pious celebration. From Annakut to Laddoos, Foods You Can Make as Prasad for Lord Shri Krishna.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, Govardhan Puja 2022 pratipada tithi will begin at 4:18 pm on October 25, Tuesday, and end at 02:42 pm on October 26, Wednesday. Relying on the beginning time of Pratipada, Govardhan Puja day might fall one day before Amavasya in the Hindu calendar.

Annakut Puja Rituals

The pious day of Govardhan Puja is also called Annakut or Annakoot, which literally means "mountain of foods". The meaning of the festival is performed ritualistically by devotees of Lord Krishna to renew their faith in taking shelter in God. Folks perform the sacred Annakut Puja by making Govardhan mountain with cow dung, decorating it with flowers and offering incense sticks, fruits, sweets and other auspicious offerings. Govardhan Giri is revered as a God in its own right on the festival day. Some people also organise big feasts known as Bhandaras in temples and prepare Annakoot, a combination of numerous kinds of cereal offered to Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja Significance

Govardhan Puja's prominent custom is to prepare 56 or, as said, colloquially, 'Chappan Bhog' offered to Lord Krishna. In some Indian states, the festivities are executed in distinct manners. Lord Indra, Agni, and Varuna, the Lord of Thunder, Fire and Oceans, are also worshipped on this pious day. Some individuals also perform pooja to pay gratitude to their machines and instruments. An essential tradition on the day is the Govardhan Parikrama, which involves going around Giriraj hill.

