Govardhan Puja is the annual celebration which usually falls on the day after Diwali and celebrates the day that Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. However, Govardhan Puja 2022 will be celebrated with a gap of a day after Diwali on October 26. To celebrate this day, people often make various key delicacies and offer them to Lord Krishna. Most of the time, Govardhan Puja celebrations coincide with Gujarati New Year. As we prepare to celebrate Govardhan Puja 2022, people are sure to share some Happy Govardhan Puja greetings and messages, Govardhan Puja 2022 wishes, images and HD wallpapers with family and friends. Gujarati New Year 2022 Date & Significance: From Vikram Samvat 2079 Start Date to Shubh Muhurat Timings, Know All About the Bestu Varas Celebrations.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated during the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik Month. The celebration of Govardhan Puja 2022 will be conducted between 06.36 am and 08.55 am on October 26. Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja. On this day, food made of cereals like wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna. The same day is also celebrated as Bali Pratipada or Bali Pavada in Maharashtra. This celebration commemorates the victory of Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, against King Bali. October 26 will also be celebrated as Gujarati New Year. Balipratipada 2022 Date & Significance: From Bali Padwa’s History to Pratipada Tithi, Everything To Know About the Day.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings and Messages

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings Read: My Wish for You on This Day Is for God To Bless You With Everything You Desire. Happy Govardhan Puja to You and Your Family.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings Read: On the Beautiful and Auspicious Festival of Govardhan Puja, We Wish You a Very Happy and Prosperous Day Filled With Lord Krishna’s Blessings.

Govardhan Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings Read: Sing the Praises of Lord Krishna, for It’s a Day of Lights and Cheer. Happy Govardhan Puja Day!

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings and Messages (File Image)

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings Read: May Shri Krishna Give You the Strength To Lift the Mountain of Joy To Drive Away the Rains of Despair. Happy Govardhan Puja to You and Your Family!

Govardhan Puja 2022 WIshes (File Image)

Govardhan Puja 2022 Greetings Read: Filled With Faith and Prayers, Love and Light, Peace and Calm, May This Day Bring You Joy and Everything Beyond. Happy Govardhan Puja to You and Your Family!

On this day, people often begin new books of business, conduct special pujas in their offices and companies and people also make it a point to visit family and celebrate this day. We hope that these wishes and greetings add to the festivities and celebration of Govardhan Puja. Happy Govardhan Puja 2022!

