Gujarati New Year 2020 or Bestu Varas or Sal Mubarak is celebrated today with much fun and fervour on November 16. Typically, celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali, i.e. after Badi Diwali celebrations, this year has been different and is commemorated two days later. But the greetings and images have been exchanged way ahead of the start of Vikram Samvat 2077. People have already begun with exchanging Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes in English and Gujarati, Nutan Varshabhinandan images, Vikram Samvat 2077 wishes and more. It is one of the most-awaited occasions for people of the Gujarati community. And being a New Year day or Sal Mubarak din, expect people to extend greetings to family and friends like no day ever. Gujarati New Year text messages, picture messages, SMSes, GIFs, WhatsApp stickers, and videos too, on the occasion of Bestu Varas are sent to their loved ones to wish them luck, health, wealth, and prosperity for the upcoming year. Given below is a wonderful collection of Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 greetings, Gujarati New Year images, Gujarati New Year wishes and images, Gujarati New Year sticker and Sal Mubarak status, Bestu Varas wishes images, Nutan Varshabhinandan Images and HD Wallpapers, Saal Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers and greetings, Sal Mubarak messages in Gujarati and more, all for free download.

The occasion of ‘Gujarati New Year’ or ‘Bestu Varas’ is considered to be quite auspicious and significant for the people of Gujarati community. They celebrate it as their New Year and in the process, clean and decorate their house, and buy new clothes and stuffs too. It is so much fun to see so many festivities around. The atmosphere is just so electrifying. People send Gujarati New Year wishes and greetings to their loved ones on their New Year day. Individuals use WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Hike and such social media apps to convey their regards to their loved ones on this auspicious day.

People are searching for Gujarati New Year 2020, Gujarati New Year Messages, Diwali Gujarati New Year 2019, Happy Gujarati New Year 2020, Gujarati New Year Sticker, Gujarati New Year 2020 Wishes, Gujarati New Year 2020 Greetings, Gujarati New Year 2019 Date, Gujarati New Year Images, Gujarati New Year Status, Gujarati New Year Wishes, Gujarati New Year Images Free Download, and more. If you are looking for new and beautiful Happy New Year greetings, you can find them below.

Gujarati New Year 2020 Greetings and Images

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God to Give You a Sparkling, Glittering and Happy Year Ahead…. I Pray for Your Good Health and Happy Life…. Wishing You the Best of the Times…. Happy Gujarati New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Year Full of Adventure, Enjoyment, Merriment and Lots of Smiles That Together Make It the Most Memorable Time of Your Life….. Best Wishes on New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year, Bursting Exciting Opportunities. Wishing You Health, Wealth, and Happiness in the New Year Ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Great Festive Celebration of Diwali and Start Your New Year on a Positive Not. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

Happy New Year 2020 Wishes in Gujarati

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: હું મારી નવી યર્સ ‘ઇવ્ઝ પસાર કરવા માગો, એકાંત માં, નમ્ર પ્રાર્થના, દરેક વર્ષ માટે આભાર ઈંચ, નહીં તરીકે, માતાનો ભગવાન મીઠી કાળજી વધુ એક વર્ષ માટે …હેપી ન્યૂ યર.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sau Ne Sukh, Santi, Samrudhi, Ane Swastya Bakse Ane Aap Pragati Na Tamam Sikharo Sar Karo, Happy New Year 2019!

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: પરંતુ મને પ્રેમ, મને નથી છોડી, પરંતુ મને ચુંબન, મને ચૂકી નથી, પરંતુ મને હીટ, મને નથી ધિક્કાર, પરંતુ મને યાદ રાખો, નાનાં નાનાં આસમાની રંગનાં ફૂલવાળો એક છોડ. હેપી ન્યૂ યર.

How to Download Happy Gujarati New Year WhatsApp Stickers Online?

If you are looking for Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers especially for the occasion of Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas, the best option is Play Store. The platform is providing several festive packs with Gujrati New Year stickers as well as Happy Gujrati New Year 2020 greetings, Gujrati New Year Images, Bestu Varas images, Bestu Varas wishes, and more. Here’s the link to download.

People running businesses close their account books on this day and begin a new one in as their Gujarati New Year 2020 begins. The auspicious day of Gujarati New Year and Bestu Varas is celebrated in grandeur manner, and if you want to its origin, significance, pooja timings, shubh mahurat, and rituals associated to it, you can click here. We, at LatestLY, wish you and family a very ‘Gujarati New Year 2020’ and a prosperous Bestu Varas 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).