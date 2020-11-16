It is New Year's day! Yes, Vikram Samvat 2077 starts and people from the state of Gujarat who religiously follows this ancient Indian calendar are celebrating the start of New Year. The occasion of Gujarati New Year or Sal Mubarak (also spelt as Saal Mubarak) is one of the most significant events for the people of Gujarati community during the 5-day festivities of Diwali. The Gujarati New Year 2020 is observed on November 16, i.e. Monday. People observe the event of Gujarati New Year amidst a lot of traditions and festivities. Gujaratis celebrate the event by sending New Year wishes to their loved ones. If you are looking for the latest Gujarati New Year wishes in Gujarati, Nutan Varshabhinandan photos, Happy New Year messages in Gujarati, Saal Mubarak wishes, Vikram Samvat 2077 wishes in Gujarati, Sal Mubarak HD images, Bestu Varas WhatsApp Stickers, HD wallpapers, and more, then worry not, as you have come to the right place.

People can send across these latest Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes in Gujarati via popular social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat, and Hike. People can also share these newest Gujarati New Year wishes and greetings on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin. The atmosphere is amazing, and the festive vibes are electrifying on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

Individuals can share these popular Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes in Gujarati through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. If you are feeling too creative, then you can convert these Gujarati New Year wishes into videos as well. With this, you can upload these Gujarati New Year wishes’ videos on Instagram Reels, Roposo, and Chingari mobile apps as well. Also, WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers offer latest stickers, on their respective platforms, which you will love to share with your loved ones.

If you are finding ways in which you can shower love and affection on your friends, family, and relatives on the auspicious occasion of Gujarati New Year, then look no further, as we have covered it all for you. We, at LatestLY, present you the latest collection of most popular and top-trending Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes and messages.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aa Navu Varsh Tamari Jindagi Harsh, Ulllash, Khushi, Apar Samruddhi Ane Pyar Mohabbat Felave Evi Mari Tamne Subhechcha Che. Navu Varsh Mubarak Thai.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God to Give You a Sparkling, Glittering and Happy Year Ahead…. I Pray for Your Good Health and Happy Life…. Wishing You the Best of the Times…. Happy Gujarati New Year.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the First Day of Gujarati New Year Marks the Beginning of Many New Things in Your Life and Make It the Most Amazing Year of Your Life…. Happy Gujarati New Year to You.

Gujarati New Year 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year, Bursting Exciting Opportunities. Wishing You Health, Wealth, and Happiness in the New Year Ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers online from Play Store. WhatsApp Sticker images have proven to be a fantastic option when it comes to exchanging online wishes and blessings. HERE is the download link.

Gujarati New Year holds significant importance for the people of Gujarati community. People wish their dear ones on this day by saying ‘Saal Mubarak’ and ‘Nutan Varsh Abhinandan’. On the day of Gujarati New Year, people close the accounts book of the previous year and begin new books.

They worship the new book of accounts and pray for wealthy and prosperous New Year. The auspicious occasion of Gujarati New Year coincides with other festivals like as Govardhan Puja and Annakut Puja.

We at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very Happy Gujarati New Year 2020. We hope you would love sharing these Gujarati New Year wishes and greetings in Gujarati with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 07:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).