Diwali is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the Indian state of Gujarat. It signifies the beginning of the traditional New Year as per the Vikrami calendar or Vikram Samvat. The observance is called as Nav Varsh or Nutan Varsh in Gujarati. Every year it falls on the day after Diwali extending celebrations in Gujarat. Diwali 2020 was celebrated on November 14. Gujarati New Year or Nav Varsh will be celebrated on November 16 (Monday), however, people start with sending wishes and messages from next day of Diwali festival itself. As you prepare for the day, we bring to you Gujarati New Year HD Images, Wallpapers, GIFs and SMS to wish people celebrating the day. It also includes Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages and Instagram Stories to wish Saal Mubarak or 'Greetings on the New Year'.

Gujarati New Year is also known as ‘Bestu Varas’, ‘Varsha-Pratipada’, or ‘Padwa’. People also refer to the observance as Gujarati Nav Varsh. On the occasion, you can share these Sal Mubarak wishes, Gujarati Happy New Year Photos, and messages to greet your loved ones celebrating the day. New Vikram Samvat year in Hindu calendar begins on Shukla Paksha Pratipada during the month of Kartik month. The observance has mythological stories and legends attached to it. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 Wishes and Sal Mubarak Messages: Bestu Varas WhatsApp Stickers, Naya Saal Mubarak HD Images, New Year Greetings and SMSes to Celebrate Nav Varsh.

Gujarati New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God to Give You a Sparkling, Glittering and Happy Year Ahead…. I Pray for Your Good Health and Happy Life…. Wishing You the Best of the Times…. Happy Gujarati New Year.

Gujarati New Year Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing You a Year Full of Adventure, Enjoyment, Merriment and Lots of Smiles That Together Make It the Most Memorable Time of Your Life….. Best Wishes on New Year.

Gujarati New Year 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Gujarati New Year

Gujarati New Year 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year, Bursting Exciting Opportunities. Wishing You Health, Wealth, and Happiness in the New Year Ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

Gujarati New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May You Have a Great Festive Celebration of Diwali and Start Your New Year on a Positive Note. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

Gujarati New Year WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can also download Gujarati New Year WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with those celebrating the occasion.

