National Beer Lovers Day is celebrated in the U.S. on September 7 every year so that people have an opportunity to honour and savour their favourite drink on this day. Being one of the world’s most popular alcoholic beverages, the history of brewing beer goes back to ancient times in many cultures of the world. This day is all about how beer makes people feel since some people have an ice-cold frothy beer at the end of a day to reward themselves after a very tiring and rough day. Beer is also the go-to drink for people watching sports together with friends and family, and those who enjoy the taste absolutely love how it feels like a pat on the back for them. World Beard Day 2022: How To Grow Beard Naturally? From Skin Care To Exercise, 5 Easy Ways That Can Help

History of National Beer Lovers Day

While the origins of the day are not too clear, the history of beer can be dated back to the 4th millennium BC in western Iran, as it is believed to be one of the oldest beverages that humanity produced when people were learning to make beer using malted barley. According to BBC News, researchers said that they have found the world's oldest brewery, with a residue of 13,000-year-old beer, in a prehistoric cave near Haifa in Israel. Breweries are in popular demand these days, and the ways of processing beer have changed and evolved over time. Modern society is now crazy about the taste of beer and what it means to them since it is a huge part of all their celebrations. This day is therefore all about celebrating all kinds of beer.

How To Celebrate National Beer Lovers Day

The best way to celebrate this day is to have your favourite chilled beer and enjoy it. You can go to a pub, bar or restaurant or simply enjoy a chilled one at home. This is also a good time to visit a local brewery or try out a new beer you might have heard about. Beer lovers usually have a bucket list of beers they want to try out. With home brewing kits available in the market, it’s also a good time to get started on that journey. But full disclosure, the process of brewing is time-consuming and requires a lot of patience, but of course, it’s worth it in the end.

In the history of the United States, beer was prohibited once during the alcohol prohibition period of the 1920s. Even in this period, many found ways to enjoy their beer. On this National Beer Day 2022, here’s wishing all the beer lovers a lot more beer to celebrate good times!

